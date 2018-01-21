WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 22 - Leigh 14...Reactions??

Wigan 22 - Leigh 14...Reactions??
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:17 pm
Posted by WiganKie90 on Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:17 pm
WiganKie90
So after seeing our first squad back in action for the first time today what are peoples thoughts on the game. Felt good to finally get a result at LSV pre season..

Gabe Hamlin.. Wow didn't he impress on debut..hard running, hard hitting and can score a try..impressed and hopefully see a lot more of him through the seaon

Romain Naverrette...Also impressed put in some big hits and made some decent yardage

Sam Tomkins...Looking great in attack, kicking goals and scored a Try himself

A few errors but can expect with them blowing the cobwebs off....Maybe all is not as bad as people are making out
Re: Wigan 22 - Leigh 14...Reactions??
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:00 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:00 pm
Bigredwarrior
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1271
Posts: 1271
A few impressive performances in poor conditions. Hamlin the stand out for me but Sam was good too. We looked far more effective when he went into the halves though and it seems Escaré still has great pace which is a relief. FNP ran properly as did TT and Flower was strong on his return.
Not reading a lot into it in those conditions but happy to win a game we often lose in preseason. Lots to be positive about.
Re: Wigan 22 - Leigh 14...Reactions??
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:29 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:29 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21468
Posts: 21468
Location: WIGAN
You sense a bit more comepetition for places in the prop positions will maybe pull some better performances from the likes of FPN and Tautai. I thought FPN looked in the best shape physically that he has in his time at Wigan (maybe it was the black kit) and it was a solid performance to start with.
Re: Wigan 22 - Leigh 14...Reactions??
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:33 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:33 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 801
Posts: 801
Good preseason game frpm both teams, our team has to gel proper though. Wigan looked good most of the game, cobwebs still need blowing off.

expected the scoreline to be what it was tbh. still, liked what i saw from Leigh, onwards and upwards for both teams.

oh, one troll on our page doesn't think much of your team today??

Genehunt wrote:
Worst pie team since super league started
Re: Wigan 22 - Leigh 14...Reactions??
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:36 pm
Posted by Alan on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:36 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10214
Posts: 10214
Location: Back in Lancashire
A good competitive pre-season game, at last, between these two teams. Team spirit looked good for Wigan, by the way they celebrated their scores. As for the result, which probably doesn't mean a lot, the better team won, by just abut the right margin.

