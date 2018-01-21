So after seeing our first squad back in action for the first time today what are peoples thoughts on the game. Felt good to finally get a result at LSV pre season..
Gabe Hamlin.. Wow didn't he impress on debut..hard running, hard hitting and can score a try..impressed and hopefully see a lot more of him through the seaon
Romain Naverrette...Also impressed put in some big hits and made some decent yardage
Sam Tomkins...Looking great in attack, kicking goals and scored a Try himself
A few errors but can expect with them blowing the cobwebs off....Maybe all is not as bad as people are making out
