Donny 16 - 22 Broncos
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:50 pm
Posted by Torbreck on Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:50 pm
Torbreck User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jan 18, 2012 10:53 am
Posts: 1381
Fulltime score. It would be nice if we smashed the oppo in some of these friendlies rather than come from behind for the win :!:
Re: Donny 16 - 22 Broncos
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:24 pm
Posted by Ed3 on Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:24 pm
Ed3 Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Posts: 9
as long as theres no injuries but on a awful day that score is fine
Re: Donny 16 - 22 Broncos
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:30 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:30 pm
northernbloke Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 602
Think the important thing s come away with no injuries, but a decent run out

