Koukash (again)
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:27 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:27 pm
Tweet from John Davidson (RL journlist)

"
Hearing talk that Marwan Koukash is apparently buying into the Bradford Bulls..."

Thoughts?
Re: Koukash (again)
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:49 pm
Posted by le penguin on Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:49 pm
Somebody best tell him that if he buys in on the day it'll cost a fiver more.
Re: Koukash (again)
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:40 pm
Posted by tackler thommo on Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:40 pm
le penguin wrote:
Somebody best tell him that if he buys in on the day it'll cost a fiver more.

Would he complain though?
Re: Koukash (again)
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:49 pm
Posted by zapperbull on Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:49 pm
another fake news
There is light at the end of the tunnel ☺ …..NO wait….it’s…It’s the &*%$^& RFL
Re: Koukash (again)
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:40 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:40 pm
Same journo says press conference at 2pm tomorrow. Also Moley tweeted about Koukash
Re: Koukash (again)
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 9:03 pm
Posted by Bulls4Champs on Sun Jan 21, 2018 9:03 pm
If it hasn't happened already then it will do in time.

Clandestine or not is the question?

