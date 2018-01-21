|
Conditions meant that we werenâ€™t going to get great handling rugby. Both sides looked a little rusty at times.
Positives: That pack will take some stopping this season. Everyone put in a shift. Hall looks solid at fullback. Halfback partnership looks good. Plenty of options in the outside backs. Deseria (sic) will be good in dry fast conditions with his offload.
Negatives: Poor Pie following again. Acton will get another ban sooner than later, he obviously hasnâ€™t learned his lesson. Kicking game needs some work
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
With lots of Debutants out there I donâ€™t think that this was a bad run out its going to take time to gel and start to play to full potential so onwards and upwards from here for me
LOT of positives.. Hutchinson looked like a real dictator and will be awesome as the season rolls on.. Thompson was outstanding we got a good un there! Thought matutuai looked quality early doors big in defence and strong ball in hand. Can only build on that certainly think we will be a better team this year than last
I thought we played well ,considering the conditions, Hutchinson is the biggest scrum half I have ever seen,and Matutia looks class, we won't miss McNally ,and Patrick and Thompson worked hard,that was a very strong Pie team out there,so all in all I'm happy.
charlie caroli wrote:
I thought we played well ,considering the conditions, Hutchinson is the biggest scrum half I have ever seen,and Matutia looks class, we won't miss McNally ,and Patrick and Thompson worked hard,that was a very strong Pie team out there,so all in all I'm happy.
Worst pie team since super league started
Genehunt wrote:
Worst pie team since super league started
Gene,my point was this was a very strong Wigan squad ,only Manfredi, Oloughlin,and Bateman missing.
Any injuries picked up today, Charlie, by the players that is? Though it is to be hoped that you are in good health
Genehunt wrote:
Worst pie team since super league started
And that is the worst post by a anti Leigh fan fer ages.
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Any injuries picked up today, Charlie, by the players that is? Though it is to be hoped that you are in good health
Bongser, I personally didn't pick up any injuries today, as for the team?It looked like Matuatia picked an injury up, he was holding his ribs for a while before going off, Jamie Acton picked up a head injury though he came back,and I think Dezaria picked up an injury again not sure how bad it was.I think the Squad looked ok and will be better on dry grounds,I can't wait for Toronto to arrive.
Acton took a disgraceful elbow, how that wasn't a straight red I will never know . Defence spot on, mautatia was quality and vaivai/Acton will take some beating. It will be a d gtreat season
