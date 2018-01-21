WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todayâ€™s game

Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:10 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:10 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Conditions meant that we werenâ€™t going to get great handling rugby. Both sides looked a little rusty at times.

Positives: That pack will take some stopping this season. Everyone put in a shift. Hall looks solid at fullback. Halfback partnership looks good. Plenty of options in the outside backs. Deseria (sic) will be good in dry fast conditions with his offload.

Negatives: Poor Pie following again. Acton will get another ban sooner than later, he obviously hasnâ€™t learned his lesson. Kicking game needs some work
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:17 pm
Montyburns Strong-running second rower
With lots of Debutants out there I donâ€™t think that this was a bad run out its going to take time to gel and start to play to full potential so onwards and upwards from here for me
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by oggy123 on Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:00 pm
oggy123 User avatar
LOT of positives.. Hutchinson looked like a real dictator and will be awesome as the season rolls on.. Thompson was outstanding we got a good un there! Thought matutuai looked quality early doors big in defence and strong ball in hand. Can only build on that certainly think we will be a better team this year than last
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:20 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:20 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
I thought we played well ,considering the conditions, Hutchinson is the biggest scrum half I have ever seen,and Matutia looks class, we won't miss McNally ,and Patrick and Thompson worked hard,that was a very strong Pie team out there,so all in all I'm happy.
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:24 pm
Posted by Genehunt on Sun Jan 21, 2018 6:24 pm
Genehunt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
charlie caroli wrote:
I thought we played well ,considering the conditions, Hutchinson is the biggest scrum half I have ever seen,and Matutia looks class, we won't miss McNally ,and Patrick and Thompson worked hard,that was a very strong Pie team out there,so all in all I'm happy.


Worst pie team since super league started
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:01 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:01 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Genehunt wrote:
Worst pie team since super league started

Gene,my point was this was a very strong Wigan squad ,only Manfredi, Oloughlin,and Bateman missing.
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:27 pm
Posted by Bent&Bongser on Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:27 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Any injuries picked up today, Charlie, by the players that is? Though it is to be hoped that you are in good health :thumb:
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:08 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:08 pm
Cokey User avatar
Genehunt wrote:
Worst pie team since super league started


And that is the worst post by a anti Leigh fan fer ages.
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:12 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:12 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Any injuries picked up today, Charlie, by the players that is? Though it is to be hoped that you are in good health :thumb:

Bongser, I personally didn't pick up any injuries today, as for the team?It looked like Matuatia picked an injury up, he was holding his ribs for a while before going off, Jamie Acton picked up a head injury though he came back,and I think Dezaria picked up an injury again not sure how bad it was.I think the Squad looked ok and will be better on dry grounds,I can't wait for Toronto to arrive.
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:22 pm
Posted by maurice on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:22 pm
maurice User avatar
Acton took a disgraceful elbow, how that wasn't a straight red I will never know . Defence spot on, mautatia was quality and vaivai/Acton will take some beating. It will be a d gtreat season
