Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 604
Let's give Trinity some good support who's going ?
Posted by
PopTart
on Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:17 pm
Reputation Points:
23Rep Position:
2nd / 76,462
Quiz Score:
400
Joined:
Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 amPosts:
9763Location:
wakefield
I'll be there. Can't wait.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Posted by
ricardo07
on Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:18 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 177
Location: Walton, Wakefield
2 more here.
Supporters bus instead of car as both Hull clubs can be difficult to get away from
Reputation Points:
12Rep Position:
9th / 76,462
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pmPosts:
8848
Tough game this one.
KR will be buoyed by a great crowd and first game back in the top flight.
Would have prefered them at our place and then East Hull later on in the season.
Let's hope we can catch 'em cold, before they get used to the pace of SL again.
Looking forward to this on and hopefully to another great season.
Come on Trin !
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2658
Location: Back of the North stand
2 here. Expecting a tough game. Really hard to predict the first few rounds so any result won’t be a shock.
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
14th / 76,462
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pmPosts:
3344
Two here if Jordan is involved but if he’s at Dewsbury they play the same time so it will be the Tetley stadium instead, fingers crossed for the HKR game.
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2190
Is the loan to Dewsbury not definite then? I thought he was there all season?
Reputation Points:
16Rep Position:
5th / 76,462
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pmPosts:
6298Location:
Standing on the heads of Giants
Deffo going, straight from work (Selby). Hopefully half a dozen or so colleagues will be tagging along.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
14th / 76,462
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pmPosts:
3344
inside man wrote:
Is the loan to Dewsbury not definite then? I thought he was there all season?
It was , I understand before pre season , with the option for Wakey to call him back if required, but with his work rate during pre season and hopefully his performances in the friendly’s may give him a shout for being named in the squad for the opening SL rounds
Posted by
vastman
on Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:50 pm
Reputation Points:
54Rep Position:
1st / 76,462
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pmPosts:
26953Location:
Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
It was , I understand before pre season , with the option for Wakey to call him back if required, but with his work rate during pre season and hopefully his performances in the friendly’s may give him a shout for being named in the squad for the opening SL rounds
I didn't know it worked like that. I've just put my vote in for Batch on the other thread but Jordan has certainly pushed his case over the last few weeks so I wouldn't be upset.l if he got the nod.
SUPPORT SWAG...
