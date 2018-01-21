WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hkr away

Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:05 pm
cosmicat
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 604
Let's give Trinity some good support who's going ?
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:17 pm
PopTart
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,462
Quiz Score: 400
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9763
Location: wakefield
I'll be there. Can't wait.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:18 pm
ricardo07
ricardo07
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 177
Location: Walton, Wakefield
2 more here.
Supporters bus instead of car as both Hull clubs can be difficult to get away from
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:22 pm
wrencat1873
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 9th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8848
Tough game this one.
KR will be buoyed by a great crowd and first game back in the top flight.
Would have prefered them at our place and then East Hull later on in the season.

Let's hope we can catch 'em cold, before they get used to the pace of SL again.
Looking forward to this on and hopefully to another great season.

Come on Trin !
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 4:10 pm
Mable_Syrup
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2658
Location: Back of the North stand
2 here. Expecting a tough game. Really hard to predict the first few rounds so any result won’t be a shock.
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 4:24 pm
Big lads mate
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 14th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3344
Two here if Jordan is involved but if he’s at Dewsbury they play the same time so it will be the Tetley stadium instead, fingers crossed for the HKR game.
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 4:30 pm
inside man
inside man
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2190
Is the loan to Dewsbury not definite then? I thought he was there all season?
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 4:42 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 5th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6298
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Deffo going, straight from work (Selby). Hopefully half a dozen or so colleagues will be tagging along.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 5:04 pm
Big lads mate
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 14th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3344
inside man wrote:
Is the loan to Dewsbury not definite then? I thought he was there all season?

It was , I understand before pre season , with the option for Wakey to call him back if required, but with his work rate during pre season and hopefully his performances in the friendly’s may give him a shout for being named in the squad for the opening SL rounds :PRAY:
Re: Hkr away
Sun Jan 21, 2018 7:50 pm
vastman
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 54
Rep Position: 1st / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26953
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
It was , I understand before pre season , with the option for Wakey to call him back if required, but with his work rate during pre season and hopefully his performances in the friendly’s may give him a shout for being named in the squad for the opening SL rounds :PRAY:


I didn't know it worked like that. I've just put my vote in for Batch on the other thread but Jordan has certainly pushed his case over the last few weeks so I wouldn't be upset.l if he got the nod.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
