Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:16 am
Posted by easyWire on Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:16 am
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Was working yesterday and didnâ€™t get a chance to see the game. Whilst itâ€™s inderstandable that the execution in attack isnâ€™t quite there yet, how are we shaping up defensively? Are the quotes from Price accurate, and did we look to have more resilience when the chips were down? Or were Salford unlucky to lose?
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:23 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:23 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Salford made 3 unforced errors early on that were all walk in trys. A bit worrying there.

As the game went on they fell behind the Warrington superior fitness and looked easy second best.

The difference between the two...Wire have bags of scope for improvement in all areas. Salford don't.
The next time these two meet up, Wire would likely thrash them.
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:41 am
Posted by easyWire on Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:41 am
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Good to know we look like we have potential.

Last year the Huddersfield game gave an early indication of our lack of bite and we looked like mentally the grand final loss had put us in a state of resignation.

I hope this fresh start had us looking very different even if we donâ€™t look the finished article yet.
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:44 am
Posted by karetaker on Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:44 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
There try would not have happened had K.Brown not been ball watching, other than that solid in defence. A fair bit to work on in attack and other players still to come into the team,overall not bad.
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 11:59 am
Posted by Kevin Turvey on Sun Jan 21, 2018 11:59 am
Kevin Turvey
Cheeky half-back
Lots of improvement needed going forward although BMM will create chaos - others just need to back him up. When Roberts plays and Goodwin is at centre we'll be better in that area. Defence was fairly strong but as others have said, our pack were second best when Salford had their big men on. Akauola and Crosby will help there. Mitch Brown worked really hard and was excellent in defence. Not a world beater but solid enough. I thought Jack Johnson was good and would have no concerns with him covering full back if needed this year. Dearly Clark had a very good second half.
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 12:00 pm
Posted by Kevin Turvey on Sun Jan 21, 2018 12:00 pm
Kevin Turvey
Cheeky half-back
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 12:23 pm
Posted by So Grose but So Good on Sun Jan 21, 2018 12:23 pm
So Grose but So Good
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
The main thing that stood out for me was our fitness.... at no point were any of our players stood with hands on knees!

It was also good to see us get pinged for offside a few times, because we were keen to move up quickly rather than waiting for the opposition to run as it. Just need to improve the timing.

Attacking structures need improvement, but that is expected at this point with all the new faces (players and coaches)
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 12:39 pm
Posted by easyWire on Sun Jan 21, 2018 12:39 pm
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
So Grose but So Good wrote:
The main thing that stood out for me was our fitness.... at no point were any of our players stood with hands on knees!

It was also good to see us get pinged for offside a few times, because we were keen to move up quickly rather than waiting for the opposition to run as it. Just need to improve the timing.

Attacking structures need improvement, but that is expected at this point with all the new faces (players and coaches)


Sounds more encouraging than last year then. The Hudds friendly and the first game at Cats - I just knew we were in for a long season despite the victory against the Broncos... something didn't seem right, as if the Grand Final loss had destroyed any spirit within the camp.
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:14 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:14 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
easyWire wrote:
Sounds more encouraging than last year then. The Hudds friendly and the first game at Cats - I just knew we were in for a long season despite the victory against the Broncos... something didn't seem right, as if the Grand Final loss had destroyed any spirit within the camp.



I think as well as things getting stale, and poor signings, squad quality depletion, the belief went. When a group fails 3 times in the Grand Final after all the hard work of getting there, it's got to take it's toll psychologically.

If Price can just get us to be serially competitive each week and difficult to score against then that is a start. We need to hate losing. No more "bit flat" excuses.
Re: Yesterdayâ€™s Game
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 3:22 pm
Posted by sally cinnamon on Sun Jan 21, 2018 3:22 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Wires71 wrote:
I think as well as things getting stale, and poor signings, squad quality depletion, the belief went. When a group fails 3 times in the Grand Final after all the hard work of getting there, it's got to take it's toll psychologically.

If Price can just get us to be serially competitive each week and difficult to score against then that is a start. We need to hate losing. No more "bit flat" excuses.


Hadn't Wigan just lost back to back Grand Finals before they beat us in 2016?

Most of our players in 2016 were not involved in the earlier Grand Final defeats, it was only Hill, Ratchford and Atkins.
