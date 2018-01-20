WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - rlfans emails

Post Sat Jan 20, 2018 8:56 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Jan 20, 2018 8:56 pm
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3407
Location: Leigh
Just wondering if anyone is experiencing constant emails from marvin@rlfans.com and can't stop them? Has anybody any idea how to stop these emails? I've geet loads of em. :FRUSRATED:

Cheers

Cokey
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sat Jan 20, 2018 9:26 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Jan 20, 2018 9:26 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 799
about 20 a day here too
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sat Jan 20, 2018 9:30 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Jan 20, 2018 9:30 pm
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3407
Location: Leigh
RoyBoy29 wrote:
about 20 a day here too


:lol: :lol:

Atomic to the rescue please.
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sat Jan 20, 2018 10:45 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sat Jan 20, 2018 10:45 pm
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3407
Location: Leigh
Cokey wrote:
:lol: :lol:

Atomic to the rescue please.


I think iv'e sussed it.

go to Forum prefs > Board preferences > then tick no in 'Administrators can e-mail me information. :thumb:
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sat Jan 20, 2018 11:03 pm
Posted by RoyBoy29 on Sat Jan 20, 2018 11:03 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 799
Done mine too...fingers crossed
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:14 am
Posted by atomic on Sun Jan 21, 2018 1:14 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4429
Do the emails not contain links to stop subscribing?
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:01 am
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:01 am
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3407
Location: Leigh
atomic wrote:
Do the emails not contain links to stop subscribing?


Sort of,but there is no explanation to solve it. BTW - The emails keep on coming and i just kind stop them. Iv'e changed the preferences but to no avail.
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:50 am
Posted by atomic on Sun Jan 21, 2018 2:50 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4429
Cokey wrote:
Sort of,but there is no explanation to solve it. BTW - The emails keep on coming and i just kind stop them. Iv'e changed the preferences but to no avail.


I'll ask the question..
Re: rlfans emails
Post Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:02 am
Posted by Cokey on Sun Jan 21, 2018 8:02 am
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3407
Location: Leigh
atomic wrote:
I'll ask the question..


Cheers pal
