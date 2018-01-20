A theme of last year on here was how we had a beaten pack, needed some biff etc.
What do you think about it at this point?
For me, the pack is the main reason I have got limited expectations about this season, particularly the thin-looking front row.
From last year's struggling pack we have moved on Sims, Savelio, Julien, Westerman and Dwyer.
Adding BMM plus Currie coming back from injury gives us a stronger looking back row.
What's the front row going to be? Hill and Cooper with Crosby and Akauola coming off the bench? A few question marks there.
Overall I think we are 2 top class forwards away from being able to go in to the season with confidence that we can be competing in the top four.
