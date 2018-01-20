WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bookies, Bingo, Big Soup and now....

Sat Jan 20, 2018 12:27 am
Call Me God
Ambulance Chasers...
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/51658/super-league-strengthens-commercial-portfolio

Have to say, we're truly reinforcing the General Public's opinion of what Rugby League is with some pretty bargain-basement type sponsors....I await the Pound Shop to be rolled out as another "strengthening" of our commercial portfolio :roll:
Sat Jan 20, 2018 7:01 am
Someday
What’s wrong with them it’s only the video ref thing they are sponsoring has Tesco say every little helps
Sat Jan 20, 2018 8:48 am
wrencat1873
Well, if we want to improve the image of the sport, this isn't going to help.
The NHS is woefully short of cash and whilst there are plenty of other "no blame no claim" companies out there, do we really want this type of association ??

"Strengthening it's portfolio" :CRAZY:

