Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:06 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:06 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002
Posts: 14956
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Done a quick internet search to find out what clubs are charging this year, I've taken the prices for central seating prices for comparison.

Interesting to see the disparity gap between top and bottom in the Super League and League 1, mainly down to Bradford, but the Championship are all more or less the same, obviously there are cheaper options at a lot of clubs but some of the prices are pretty high really when we presume Rugby League, and moreso, Super League is quite cheap compared to Football etc.



Super League

Castleford - £27

Catalans £31

Huddersfield £25

Hull FC £28

Hull KR £26

Leeds £32

Salford £36.50

St Helens £30

Wakefield £23

Warrington £30.50

Widnes £36.50

Wigan £28 (based on 2017 prices)



Championship

Barrow £17

Batley £17

Dewsbury £17

Featherstone £18

Halifax £20

Leigh £23

London £20

Rochdale £16

Sheffield £17

Swinton £18

Toronto £17

Toulouse £18



League One

Bradford £28 :O

Coventry £12

Doncaster £15

Hemel N/A

Hunslet £15

Keighley £18

London Sk N/A

Newcastle £15

North Wales £10

Oldham £16

West Wales £10

Whitehaven £16

Workington £15

York £15
Re: Admission prices, 2018
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:38 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:38 pm
Two Points
Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014
Posts: 89
Interesting that Widnes think they serve up a better dish than last years' league leaders to the tune of almost a tenner!
Re: Admission prices, 2018
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:40 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:40 pm
broadybull87
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011
Posts: 2411
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Where did you get the Bulls tickets? don't think we know the prices yet.

We have the season tickets but not match day.
Re: Admission prices, 2018
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:42 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:42 pm
broadybull87
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011
Posts: 2411
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Two Points wrote:
Interesting that Widnes think they serve up a better dish than last years' league leaders to the tune of almost a tenner!


Same for Salford
Re: Admission prices, 2018
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:46 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:46 pm
j.c
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009
Posts: 6800
Two Points wrote:
Interesting that Widnes think they serve up a better dish than last years' league leaders to the tune of almost a tenner!


Thats not really why theyve set the price as high as it is, is it.
Re: Admission prices, 2018
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 8:07 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 8:07 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002
Posts: 14956
Location: Overlooking the Canal
broadybull87 wrote:
Where did you get the Bulls tickets? don't think we know the prices yet.

We have the season tickets but not match day.



https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/boxoffic ... jZjiMIXCZt
Re: Admission prices, 2018
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 8:12 pm
Fri Jan 19, 2018 8:12 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014
Posts: 1275
Cheapest adult ticket would be a better comparison, as that is what most people buy.

