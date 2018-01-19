Done a quick internet search to find out what clubs are charging this year, I've taken the prices for central seating prices for comparison.
Interesting to see the disparity gap between top and bottom in the Super League and League 1, mainly down to Bradford, but the Championship are all more or less the same, obviously there are cheaper options at a lot of clubs but some of the prices are pretty high really when we presume Rugby League, and moreso, Super League is quite cheap compared to Football etc.
Super League
Castleford - £27
Catalans £31
Huddersfield £25
Hull FC £28
Hull KR £26
Leeds £32
Salford £36.50
St Helens £30
Wakefield £23
Warrington £30.50
Widnes £36.50
Wigan £28 (based on 2017 prices)
Championship
Barrow £17
Batley £17
Dewsbury £17
Featherstone £18
Halifax £20
Leigh £23
London £20
Rochdale £16
Sheffield £17
Swinton £18
Toronto £17
Toulouse £18
League One
Bradford £28 :O
Coventry £12
Doncaster £15
Hemel N/A
Hunslet £15
Keighley £18
London Sk N/A
Newcastle £15
North Wales £10
Oldham £16
West Wales £10
Whitehaven £16
Workington £15
York £15
Interesting to see the disparity gap between top and bottom in the Super League and League 1, mainly down to Bradford, but the Championship are all more or less the same, obviously there are cheaper options at a lot of clubs but some of the prices are pretty high really when we presume Rugby League, and moreso, Super League is quite cheap compared to Football etc.
Super League
Castleford - £27
Catalans £31
Huddersfield £25
Hull FC £28
Hull KR £26
Leeds £32
Salford £36.50
St Helens £30
Wakefield £23
Warrington £30.50
Widnes £36.50
Wigan £28 (based on 2017 prices)
Championship
Barrow £17
Batley £17
Dewsbury £17
Featherstone £18
Halifax £20
Leigh £23
London £20
Rochdale £16
Sheffield £17
Swinton £18
Toronto £17
Toulouse £18
League One
Bradford £28 :O
Coventry £12
Doncaster £15
Hemel N/A
Hunslet £15
Keighley £18
London Sk N/A
Newcastle £15
North Wales £10
Oldham £16
West Wales £10
Whitehaven £16
Workington £15
York £15