Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 6:58 pm
Posted by Levrier on Fri Jan 19, 2018 6:58 pm
I only caught the last ten but that looked a sizeable set of lads. Any info on how the game went? I am waiting for the whole thing on Wigan TV.
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:08 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:08 pm
Hammered them, 54-12. Great performance!
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 8:24 pm
Posted by Levrier on Fri Jan 19, 2018 8:24 pm
Anyone look ready to step up?

