Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 3:16 pm
Posted by FSW on Fri Jan 19, 2018 3:16 pm
FSW
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 18
Having players who achieve a high number of games for the club must be an indicator of success and stability and I was wondering how many Wakefield players have reached 100 appearances for the club in the Superleague era.

If I were to make a guess it would be that there is only Danny Kirmond and that is a pretty sobering statistic. It really shows where we have been for the last 20 years or so. We have had some tremendous players who would have been great servants to the club but have never been able to retain their services and we have had many good players who were never quite good enough to take us to the levels of our ambition. Now we are starting to attract higher quality players and our developing players are signing longer term contracts because they can see this is a club with a future and that is a great endorsement to the stewardship of Michael Carter and Chris Bretherton and the level of coaching staff we can now proudly employ.

Under the current regime, we go into a third consecutive season with a pretty settled squad and I suspect that by the end of the season we will have a few players nearing that magical century for Trinity.

It would be great if the Heritage site could provide a list of players and their appearances in Superleague.
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 3:43 pm
Posted by poplar cats alive on Fri Jan 19, 2018 3:43 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 446
The Heritage Numbers has several playerswith over a 100 games
Ben Jefferies 170
Korki 168
Obst 137
Blaymire 106
Rooney 128
JD 187
Hendo 127
R Moore 118
Oli Wilkes 100+

I think you right with Kimo , I'm sure some one will have more upto date figures as these are the ones off the original Heritage numbers in2014
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 4:39 pm
Posted by FSW on Fri Jan 19, 2018 4:39 pm
FSW
Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 18
So Korki is our "most capped" Superleague player, that would be a tough quiz question. All great servants of the club but would any get into the current team?

I suppose my interest came from seeing McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield all played over 400 games for Leeds, creating the spine of the most successful Superleague team ever. We don't have a single player approaching half of that figure and that is perhaps significant.

Once we have a block of players collectively reaching 100+ games, we ware likely to find that we are watching a consistently competitive side and one that is giving itself a chance to win silverware.
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 4:41 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Fri Jan 19, 2018 4:41 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 15th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3336
FSW wrote:
So Korki is our "most capped" Superleague player, that would be a tough quiz question. All great servants of the club but would any get into the current team?

I suppose my interest came from seeing McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield all played over 400 games for Leeds, creating the spine of the most successful Superleague team ever. We don't have a single player approaching half of that figure and that is perhaps significant.

Once we have a block of players collectively reaching 100+ games, we ware likely to find that we are w atching a consistently competitive side and one that is giving itself a chance to win silverware.

I thought it was JD.
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 5:00 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Fri Jan 19, 2018 5:00 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 11th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 704
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 205
Big lads mate wrote:
I thought it was JD.

Korky played one more game than JD, there's also Gareth Ellis,Jamie field, and Col Halfpenny.
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 5:13 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Fri Jan 19, 2018 5:13 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 15th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3336
little wayne69 wrote:
Korky played one more game than JD, there's also Gareth Ellis,Jamie field, and Col Halfpenny.

Unsung hero was Halfpenny, one of my all time favourites, sorry, a bit off topic, carry on.
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 5:18 pm
Posted by Daddycool on Fri Jan 19, 2018 5:18 pm
Daddycool
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 12th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 892
Reece Lyne is over 100
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Fri Jan 19, 2018 6:14 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 15th / 76,462
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3336
Daddycool wrote:
Reece Lyne is over 100

How do you know :roll: :D
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:11 pm
Posted by inside man on Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:11 pm
inside man
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2188
Daddycool wrote:
Reece Lyne is over 100

I would never have guessed at that seems like he has only been here 2 mins. I'm getting old.
Re: 100 Up
Post Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:28 pm
Posted by kavos wildcat on Fri Jan 19, 2018 7:28 pm
kavos wildcat
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 10:04 pm
Posts: 52
David March anybody? Surely more games than any other in superleague
