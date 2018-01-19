Having players who achieve a high number of games for the club must be an indicator of success and stability and I was wondering how many Wakefield players have reached 100 appearances for the club in the Superleague era.
If I were to make a guess it would be that there is only Danny Kirmond and that is a pretty sobering statistic. It really shows where we have been for the last 20 years or so. We have had some tremendous players who would have been great servants to the club but have never been able to retain their services and we have had many good players who were never quite good enough to take us to the levels of our ambition. Now we are starting to attract higher quality players and our developing players are signing longer term contracts because they can see this is a club with a future and that is a great endorsement to the stewardship of Michael Carter and Chris Bretherton and the level of coaching staff we can now proudly employ.
Under the current regime, we go into a third consecutive season with a pretty settled squad and I suspect that by the end of the season we will have a few players nearing that magical century for Trinity.
It would be great if the Heritage site could provide a list of players and their appearances in Superleague.
