I just wanted to draw your attention to the above event at St Mary's College. It is a fundraising event to support the school's overseas volunteering work and special guests will include Paul Cooke, Gareth Ellis, Lee Crooks and representatives from Hull KR (identities tbc). It will be hosted by Radio Humberside's Richard Stead and will be an evening of interviews, discussion and audience Q&A. It should be a really interesting evening for any rugby league fan in Hull and a good curtain-raiser to the new season. The event is in the school's theatre, there will be a bar available and tickets (£5) can be purchased here:
https://www.hullboxoffice.com/events/an ... gby-league
https://www.hullboxoffice.com/events/an ... gby-league