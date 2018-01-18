WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bailey, Taylor & Moi Moi

Bailey, Taylor & Moi Moi
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Thu Jan 18, 2018 7:04 pm


All three gone from Toronto Wolfpack due to an invident at pre-season camp in Portugal.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Bailey, Taylor & Moi Moi
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 8:24 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Thu Jan 18, 2018 8:24 pm


There's nothing more upsetting than an invident.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

