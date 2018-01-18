|
No Huby and Hirst but everyone else named
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Jordan Baldwinson
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Ryan Hampshire
Justin Horo
Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Max Jowitt
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Pauli Pauli
Bill Tupou
Kyle Wood
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Finn
Miller
England
Wood
Baldwinson
Ashurst
Horo
Arona
Kirmond
Pauli
Hampshire
Fifita
Would be my starting 17 from that. Take out Baldwinson for Huby or Hirst if they are fit.
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Grix
Johnstone
Tupou
Lyne
BJB
Finn
Miller
England
Wood
Baldwinson
Ashurst
Horo
Arona
Kirmond
Pauli
Hampshire
Fifita
Would be my starting 17 from that. Take out Baldwinson for Huby or Hirst if they are fit.
Team pretty much picks itself, personally would be tempted to start arundel over lynne to make better use of pace outside. Assuming hirst and huby are fit then its a bit tougher - personally based on last year hirst for baldwinson, but then gets a bit more interesting as would have kirmond and huby in before hampshire, suspect that we will use either hour or kirmond in the hadley role from last year.
Just hope its a bit warmer saturday eve than at batley last weekend, if not my watching will be in the bar
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
Team pretty much picks itself, personally would be tempted to start arundel over lynne to make better use of pace outside. Assuming hirst and huby are fit then its a bit tougher - personally based on last year hirst for baldwinson, but then gets a bit more interesting as would have kirmond and huby in before hampshire, suspect that we will use either hour or kirmond in the hadley role from last year.
Just hope its a bit warmer saturday eve than at batley last weekend, if not my watching will be in the bar
Hampshire must be filling in at 9 or coming on to allow Finn to go to acting half.
Agreed on Huby, would definitely play ahead of Baldwinson and Hirst would likely be ahead of him too and Arundel will put his wingman away all day long.
Huddersfield squad for Saturday:
Danny Brough
Paul Clough
Tyler Dickinson
Matty English
Dale Ferguson
Lee Gaskell
Ryan Hinchcliffe
Michael Lawrence
Jake Mamo
Darnell McIntosh
Aaron Murphy
Adam O’Brien
Gene Ormsby
Jordan Rankin
Oliver Roberts
Colton Roche
Jared Simpson
Dan Smith
Ukuma Ta’ai
Jordan Turner
Shannon Wakeman
Adam Walne **
Sam Wood **
**missed from original post**
Should be a decent match up.
wrencat1873 wrote:
Huddersfield squad for Saturday:
Danny Brough
Paul Clough
Tyler Dickinson
Matty English
Dale Ferguson
Lee Gaskell
Ryan Hinchcliffe
Michael Lawrence
Jake Mamo
Darnell McIntosh
Aaron Murphy
Adam O’Brien
Gene Ormsby
Jordan Rankin
Oliver Roberts
Colton Roche
Jared Simpson
Dan Smith
Ukuma Ta’ai
Jordan Turner
Shannon Wakeman
Should be a decent match up.
Got a few out - no leeming, cudjoe, ikahifo, mcgilvary, symonds so 5 out of starting 17, with that and home advantage would be hoping for a win
Wonder if Danny Brough will be to drunk to be allowed on the team bus, if not he can always borrow the Hudds mini bus and drive himself to the match.
It's still a friendly so the subs don't matter.
I wouldn't actually rotate 9 until it's needed. I'd like to see how long Wood goes.
I'd start Fifita and then bring PP off the bench rather than have them on together.
Centre and wing all need rotating as it's not clear what the best option is.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
