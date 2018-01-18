WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserves

Reserves
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 10:28 am
Posted by That Mon on Thu Jan 18, 2018 10:28 am
IGNORE

I have found myself with time this week recovering from flu!!
Looking on the Leeds forum one guy put up a Leeds reserve team which is quite strong based on players not making what he believed would be their starting 17 .
1 Golding
2 Handley
3 Keinhorst
4 A Sutcliffe 
5 Newman
6 Cam Smith
7 Lilley
8 Oledski
9 Walters
10 Galloway
11 Ferres
12 Delaney 
13 Ormonroyd
Going off squad numbers and fitness I think we would line up pretty well.
1. Escare
2. Davies ... depends on Manfreidi getting fit.
3.Higgson
4. Forsythe
5.Marshall
6. J Woods
7. Shorrocks
8. Naverette
9.Ganson
10.Bretherton
11. Wells
12. Isa
13. Hamlin
Now I know players like Isa and Ecarre are going to be knocking around or in the first team most games, same for a few more and also on the Leeds team. Though if the players are there and already being paid a contract why are they not running a reserve team? Its reported that costs of thirty thousand pounds a year would be the sum total ... even that seems on the large side to me.
I read somwhere that the average debut age in the NRL is 25, with that in mind why not model our reserve structure on that, so basically an under 25's but with maybe the option of two players above that age to be alllowed each week. The squads and coaching is already in place and payed for. Its a crazy situation that we are loseing players and failing to develop ones that when you look at those stats from the NRL could still turn into very good players.
Re: Reserves
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 11:10 am
Posted by moto748 on Thu Jan 18, 2018 11:10 am
IGNORE

That Mon wrote:

I read somewhere that the average debut age in the NRL is 25


Just a detail, but I find that really hard to believe. As many debut after 25 as before? I can think of a two or three late starters, who are often commented on as very much the exception to the rule. With the number of teenage regular starters in the NRL, it implies some aren't getting a first-grade game until they're pushing thirty!
Re: Reserves
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 1:13 pm
Posted by That Mon on Thu Jan 18, 2018 1:13 pm
IGNORE

moto748 wrote:
Just a detail, but I find that really hard to believe. As many debut after 25 as before? I can think of a two or three late starters, who are often commented on as very much the exception to the rule. With the number of teenage regular starters in the NRL, it implies some aren't getting a first-grade game until they're pushing thirty!

Just re read what I wrote and it should have said most have made debut before 25 hence the idea of under 25's. I will put it down to me being under the weather.
I hope that mekes a little more sense.
Re: Reserves
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 4:52 pm
Posted by Trainman on Thu Jan 18, 2018 4:52 pm
IGNORE

The lack of a reserve league frustrates me. For me, dual reg doesn’t work. It is a half hearted attempt at the Australian style feeder team whilst allowing them to keep their own identity.

If, for the most part, the rest of the league are not interested in running a reserve team we (along with St Helens) should explore the possibility of entering the reserves into the lower leagues to give them regular competitive games, a similar system works in Spanish football where the top clubs have B teams playing in the lower leagues.
Re: Reserves
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 7:36 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Jan 18, 2018 7:36 pm
IGNORE

Trainman wrote:
The lack of a reserve league frustrates me. For me, dual reg doesn’t work. It is a half hearted attempt at the Australian style feeder team whilst allowing them to keep their own identity.

If, for the most part, the rest of the league are not interested in running a reserve team we (along with St Helens) should explore the possibility of entering the reserves into the lower leagues to give them regular competitive games, a similar system works in Spanish football where the top clubs have B teams playing in the lower leagues.

It's a fair point but there's the issue of devaluing the competition, as Wigan reserves would walk League 1 comfortably, which doesn't exactly look great to sponsors and potential fans of League 1 sides. Then you either promote them to the Championship and teams moan that you're taking money/opportunities away from the club who would have been promoted, and bringing tiny crowds to cash strapped Championship sides, or you leave them in League 1 and they keep tonking everyone.

The NCL is a higher standard but discipline is far worse than at academy or League 1 level, especially as the team would be young and up against sides of grown men wanting to bully them. Personally I'd look at trying to link up to send lads out to play for NCL sides when not selected, give the amateur game a boost. It would need some sort of rule around not sending too many to the same club and not doing it for play off games but could be something to look at.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

