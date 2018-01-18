I have found myself with time this week recovering from flu!!
Looking on the Leeds forum one guy put up a Leeds reserve team which is quite strong based on players not making what he believed would be their starting 17 .
1 Golding
2 Handley
3 Keinhorst
4 A Sutcliffe
5 Newman
6 Cam Smith
7 Lilley
8 Oledski
9 Walters
10 Galloway
11 Ferres
12 Delaney
13 Ormonroyd
Going off squad numbers and fitness I think we would line up pretty well.
1. Escare
2. Davies ... depends on Manfreidi getting fit.
3.Higgson
4. Forsythe
5.Marshall
6. J Woods
7. Shorrocks
8. Naverette
9.Ganson
10.Bretherton
11. Wells
12. Isa
13. Hamlin
Now I know players like Isa and Ecarre are going to be knocking around or in the first team most games, same for a few more and also on the Leeds team. Though if the players are there and already being paid a contract why are they not running a reserve team? Its reported that costs of thirty thousand pounds a year would be the sum total ... even that seems on the large side to me.
I read somwhere that the average debut age in the NRL is 25, with that in mind why not model our reserve structure on that, so basically an under 25's but with maybe the option of two players above that age to be alllowed each week. The squads and coaching is already in place and payed for. Its a crazy situation that we are loseing players and failing to develop ones that when you look at those stats from the NRL could still turn into very good players.
