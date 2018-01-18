WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prediction Competitions

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Prediction Competitions

Post a reply
Prediction Competitions
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 3:51 am
Posted by coco the fullback on Thu Jan 18, 2018 3:51 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,460
Quiz Score: 552
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2042
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
It's that time of year again when different club forums start their annual predictions competitions of various sizes and complexities.
I was wondering how many still exist and what format they take.

The one on the Wakefield forum is now going into its 11th year.

viewtopic.php?f=33&t=611872

It's a simple 'points for picking the winner of each SL fixture throughout the season'.
We run it as a charity fundraiser, with the charity nominated by the participants at the start of the season. A donation of at least £5 is suggested. Occasionally, we've had prizes donated, but the main thing is the prestige of winning the league and/or cup.
It's open to fans of all clubs, even Leigh fans if you fancy a go.
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP **************
2008 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 *** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 **** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors*********************************Chissitt********
2017 ****adelaide-giant.no9/cheshirecat57**************Chissitt********

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, coco the fullback, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Jimmythecuckoo, Roy Haggerty, TV BOY and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,677,3411,06576,4604,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM