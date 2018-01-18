It's that time of year again when different club forums start their annual predictions competitions of various sizes and complexities.
I was wondering how many still exist and what format they take.
The one on the Wakefield forum is now going into its 11th year.
viewtopic.php?f=33&t=611872
It's a simple 'points for picking the winner of each SL fixture throughout the season'.
We run it as a charity fundraiser, with the charity nominated by the participants at the start of the season. A donation of at least £5 is suggested. Occasionally, we've had prizes donated, but the main thing is the prestige of winning the league and/or cup.
It's open to fans of all clubs, even Leigh fans if you fancy a go.
