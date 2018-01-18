WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Peet takes strong Wigan XIII to face Skolars on Friday

Posted by Elite Skolar on Thu Jan 18, 2018 12:09 am
On Friday, Matty Peet will take a strong Wigan XIII to London to face London Skolars at the HAC.

Peet is able to call upon 13 players from the Warriors First Team squad including Joe Bretherton, Josh Ganson, Liam Marshall and Romain Navarrete.

Wigan XIII squad for London Skolars

Caine Barnes, James Barran, Amir Bourouh, Joe Bretherton, Joe Brown, Macauley Davies, Josh Ganson, Callum Green, Reece Hamlett, Lewis Heckford, Jack Higginson, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Liam Marshall, James McDonnell, Craig Mullen, Romain Navarrete, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Joe Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Nathan Wilde, Josh Woods & James Worthington.

Tickets for the game in London cost £20 and are available online HERE and from the HAC on Friday.

Tickets for the game at Leigh cost £20 for adults, £15 for Over 65’s and Young Adults (18-21), £7 for 12-17’s and £5 for 5-11’s. Ambulant/Wheelchair disabled cost the same as the relevant age group and include a free carer if eligible.

Tickets are available from the DW Stadium Ticket Office until 4:30pm on Friday 19th January and on the day of the game at Leigh Sports Village.

Both games will be LIVE on Wigan TV. Wigan TV costs £38.99 for a one-year subscription and is the only place to see every minute of every First Team game in 2018 as well as over 30 other live Wigan Academy games.

As well as match action, fans can also view a host of exclusive footage and interviews with Academy games.

To sign up to Wigan TV CLICK HERE.
Posted by wire-quin on Thu Jan 18, 2018 7:47 am
Who is Matty Peet the bus driver?
