Tyrone Roberts.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 10:59 pm
Posted by karetaker on Wed Jan 17, 2018 10:59 pm
karetaker User avatar
Will be fit to go against Leeds.
Re: Tyrone Roberts.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 11:10 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Wed Jan 17, 2018 11:10 pm
Gazwire Free-scoring winger
Brilliant news. Can't wait to see him in P and B. Do we have a full squad to select from?
Re: Tyrone Roberts.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 11:16 pm
Posted by karetaker on Wed Jan 17, 2018 11:16 pm
karetaker User avatar
Gazwire wrote:
Brilliant news. Can't wait to see him in P and B. Do we have a full squad to select from?


I did not ask the other guys, just asked him would he be ok for the Leeds game. He said yes, he as had some bruising on his knee but will be good to go.
Re: Tyrone Roberts.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 11:21 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Jan 17, 2018 11:21 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Good news that Karetaker.

Thought we might be down on half's after Patton pulling a hamstring.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tyrone Roberts.
Post Thu Jan 18, 2018 8:33 am
Posted by Smiffy27 on Thu Jan 18, 2018 8:33 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
That is great news. From what I have seen of him he is going to be our key man. Really looking forward to seeing him.

