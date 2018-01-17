WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL and Championship Meeting

RFL and Championship Meeting
Wed Jan 17, 2018 9:25 pm
scrum
The RFL and Championship Clubs will hold a EGM after Championship Clubs demanded an emergency meeting-to discus the additional parachute payment paid to Leigh of Â£500,000 that was not included in the agreement regarding central funding-Toulouse not participating in the Challenge Cup-Toronto and Toulouse partaking in the Magic Weekend-which has not been discussed by clubs effected.
Wed Jan 17, 2018 9:59 pm
Budgiezilla
Bless, they (apart from Toronto/Toulouse/and maybe Fev) have NO ambition at all as regards to SL, but the Sheffield Eagles chairman has instigated this EGM. ALL Super League clubs voted to give Â£45k from out of their own pocket, to whichever club got relegated, it was hardly a secret was it ? As for Toulouse, as non-member club of the RFL, the non-UK teams are merely invited and not obliged to take part in the Challenge Cup.
The Toulouse v Toronto @ the magic weekend, is promoting the global expansion that the RFL crave, but nothing more. I'd be more concerned about the TV deal that Toronto have with Premier Sports. So they don't receive any payment for their away games (and rightly so) but surely they do for their home games (in whichever country that maybe) :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Thu Jan 18, 2018 12:48 am
atomic
Do you have a link to support your post?
Image
Thu Jan 18, 2018 8:17 am
Alan
Here's the link supporting 'scrum's' posting:-

http://www.totalrl.com/championship-clu ... s-granted/

