Bless, they (apart from Toronto/Toulouse/and maybe Fev) have NO ambition at all as regards to SL, but the Sheffield Eagles chairman has instigated this EGM. ALL Super League clubs voted to give Â£45k from out of their own pocket, to whichever club got relegated, it was hardly a secret was it ? As for Toulouse, as non-member club of the RFL, the non-UK teams are merely invited and not obliged to take part in the Challenge Cup.
The Toulouse v Toronto @ the magic weekend, is promoting the global expansion that the RFL crave, but nothing more. I'd be more concerned about the TV deal that Toronto have with Premier Sports. So they don't receive any payment for their away games (and rightly so) but surely they do for their home games (in whichever country that maybe)