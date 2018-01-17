WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain and Vice Captain

Captain and Vice Captain
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:19 pm
Posted by The Dentist Wilf on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:19 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6474
Two Local lads Danny Houghton (capt) and Scott Taylor (vice captain)
Re: Captain and Vice Captain
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by Sebasteeno on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:17 pm
Sebasteeno
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4979
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Good choices imo
Re: Captain and Vice Captain
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:56 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:56 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25290
Location: West Yorkshire
Imagine 4 years ago if someone had said we’d have a Man of Steel as Captain with two international captains and a back to back Lance Todd trophy winner being pipped to the VC appointment. :lol:

Great choices IMO from a host of good options.
Re: Captain and Vice Captain
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 8:27 pm
Posted by bonaire on Wed Jan 17, 2018 8:27 pm
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1834
Sebasteeno wrote:
Good choices imo


Agree but seems to confirm to me that we will lose Manu at the end of the season,and we know its the last for Minichello

