Total RL are reporting that the Championship Clubs lead by Sheffields Chris Noble, have put pressure on the RFL who have granted an EGM.
On the Agenda is Leighs parachute payment, Toulouse exemption from the Challenge Cup and the Toronto/Toulouse game at the Magic Weekend.
It will be interesting to see where all this leads.
