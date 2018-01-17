WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship Clubs call for EGM.

Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:12 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:12 pm
Total RL are reporting that the Championship Clubs lead by Sheffields Chris Noble, have put pressure on the RFL who have granted an EGM.
On the Agenda is Leighs parachute payment, Toulouse exemption from the Challenge Cup and the Toronto/Toulouse game at the Magic Weekend.
It will be interesting to see where all this leads.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:57 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:57 pm
Are they really the priority points? What about more funding for teams generally.
Mac out!
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:29 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:29 pm
WQ reading the report, that’s exactly what it points to, it mentions the parachute payment and central funding agreement.
It’s good to see the lower league clubs standing up and wanting their voice heard. SL is not the be all and end all of the sport, without the lower leagues and the amateur game, and even down to schools the game cannot survive.

