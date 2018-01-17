WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - new signing

new signing
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:05 pm
Posted by swifty62 on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:05 pm
swifty62


to be announced at 5pm today
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: new signing
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:29 pm
Posted by DNAFax on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:29 pm
DNAFax
Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Posts: 22
what we need is proven, quality signing - so im going to say it's the young lad on trial....
Re: new signing
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:37 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:37 pm
Beaujangles


Garry Lo on loan...........



is my guess.
Re: new signing
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:04 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:04 pm
Beaujangles
It's Adam Brook the triallist half back.Not impressed with his kicking game on Sunday but welcome and good luck.
Re: new signing
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:28 pm
Posted by interceptor on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:28 pm
interceptor

Thought Brooky added some sharpness. The ball was definitely being distributed quicker which is desperately what is needed.

