[quote="easyWire"]His discipline was awful last year and he let the negativity of the results influence his leadership.
Hopefully this fresh start will see a different Hill, but it appears Westwood is planning a ten minute break every forty.[/quote
Disappointingly have to agree with you regarding Hill, not only did the negativity of results affect his leadership it seemed to me that his leadership role influenced his performance.
I suppose it's tricky swapping captains, he's a senior guy, an international? I hope he does a better job this season as we all know at his best he's a decent player
