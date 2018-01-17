WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Steve Price has named Chris Hill as captain

Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:00 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
https://warringtonwolves.com/chris-hill ... e-captain/
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:03 pm
rubber duckie
Well everyone gets a clean slate is all I can say about it.
once a wire always a wire
Posted by karetaker on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:41 pm
karetaker
Oh well.
Posted by Longbarn Wire on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:44 pm
Longbarn Wire
Be interesting how he goes this year. Great player...shat captain for me. Winges too much at the officials. Lets see though hey......
Posted by ninearches on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:00 pm
ninearches
Perhaps he is questioning the consistency of their decisions. We all see bad decisions every week from the south stand. :)
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:08 pm
rubber duckie
ninearches wrote:
Perhaps he is questioning the consistency of their decisions. We all see bad decisions every week from the south stand. :)

Yes but we are always right.
;)
once a wire always a wire
Posted by easyWire on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:03 pm
easyWire
His discipline was awful last year and he let the negativity of the results influence his leadership.

Hopefully this fresh start will see a different Hill, but it appears Westwood is planning a ten minute break every forty.
Posted by karetaker on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:46 pm
karetaker
easyWire wrote:
His discipline was awful last year and he let the negativity of the results influence his leadership.

Hopefully this fresh start will see a different Hill, but it appears Westwood is planning a ten minute break every forty.


Don’t see Westwood getting much game time anyways tbh.
Posted by Uncle Rico on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:16 pm
Uncle Rico
[quote="easyWire"]His discipline was awful last year and he let the negativity of the results influence his leadership.

Hopefully this fresh start will see a different Hill, but it appears Westwood is planning a ten minute break every forty.[/quote

Disappointingly have to agree with you regarding Hill, not only did the negativity of results affect his leadership it seemed to me that his leadership role influenced his performance.

I suppose it's tricky swapping captains, he's a senior guy, an international? I hope he does a better job this season as we all know at his best he's a decent player

