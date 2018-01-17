WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse away

Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:58 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:58 pm
Leigh play Toulouse away just before us. Without giving any reason their game has been moved from Toulouse to Albi. Some fifty miles or so away from Toulouse.
There are a couple of weeks between their fixture and ours, but it is making me think I should hold back from arranging anything for a while, in case we get our game moved as well.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:49 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:49 pm
Did Toulouse use albi last year? Can’t recall they did move at least one game didn’t they? Where was our game played?
Bosty am with you on delaying booking anything, it’s a little frustrating! Toronto is presenting the same problem, at least with Toulouse it’s just where you book accom, for Canada booking flights has to be a risk at the mo.
Anyone got any links or info on Toulouse? They are not competing in the CC, now home game moving, is it all innocent or are their storm clouds building over their?
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:00 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:00 pm
Last season we played them at Stade Ernest Argeles, their home ground.
I flew in on Saturday and out again on Sunday which was fine. In fact I only booked it the week before the game.
This year I was looking at spending a few days there which is why I was looking now, I have put things on hold for the time being.
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:06 pm
Posted by itsmeagain on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:06 pm
hope they dont move it we have already set everything up and paid for it
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:59 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:59 pm
At one point last year it was suggested our game would be moved to this ground. If i'm not mistaken there are regular trains between the towns.
Mac out!
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:05 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:05 pm
Cheers chaps was not sure. Was there not a discussion about it possibly moving last year?
My intention is to go this year but will have my own transport so only issue is where to stay to save the travel if they do move it.
Suppose the one thing for you bosty if you were aiming to spend a few days down in the area option of a hire car is there, more cost I know and certainly not ideal.
It would be a pain for those already booked.

