Leigh play Toulouse away just before us. Without giving any reason their game has been moved from Toulouse to Albi. Some fifty miles or so away from Toulouse.
There are a couple of weeks between their fixture and ours, but it is making me think I should hold back from arranging anything for a while, in case we get our game moved as well.
