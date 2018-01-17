WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Emergency championship meeting

Emergency championship meeting
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:27 pm
Posted by hooligan27 on Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:27 pm
hooligan27
Well done Mr Noble we are all saying the same stuff how this as all gone on is a joke

The RFL and Championship clubs will hold an EGM later this month after clubs demanded an emergency meeting.
TotalRL has received an email sent by Sheffield chairman Chris Noble to the RFL’s acting CEO Ralph Rimmer, requesting a meeting to discuss a variety of concerns.
Among the points raised by Noble were the parachute payment received by Leigh, Toulouse’s omission from the Challenge Cup and their involvement at the Magic Weekend alongside Toronto Wolfpack.
It’s understood that the request was seconded by at least one Championship club, and the RFL have now responded and are in the process of arranging a meeting, although a specific date has not been arranged.
In the email, Noble said: “It is four weeks since I ‘E mailed’ you original (14th December 2017) raising some issues and now we have, the parachute payment which was not included in the agreement regarding the central funding, Toulouse not participating in the Challenge Cup, Toronto/Toulouse at Magic weekending and possibly other matters which have not been discussed by the clubs who are affected by these matters.
“Can I again request an EGM of the clubs and the board to discuss all these points before we get to the stage, again as previously mentioned, ‘ it is too late to do anything about them’.”
Championship clubs have already voiced their concerns on some of these issues. Last year, Dewsbury chairman Mark Sawyer told League Express that the clubs were frustrated with the lack of communication regarding Leigh’s parachute payment, which has seen the Centurions receive an additional £500,000.
Re: Emergency championship meeting
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:41 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:41 pm
Beaujangles
As all super league contracts become void on relegation there is no need for any parachute payments and a level playing field should be maintained.Beaumont bought Leigh super league then didn't have the clout to sustain it-if he wants to do the same again let it be out of his own pocket.
Re: Emergency championship meeting
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:32 pm
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:32 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Beaujangles wrote:
As all super league contracts become void on relegation there is no need for any parachute payments and a level playing field should be maintained.Beaumont bought Leigh super league then didn't have the clout to sustain it-if he wants to do the same again let it be out of his own pocket.


Im not sure that is the case. I mean Leigh would have been stupid to let this happen as been the promoted team theres always the chance of relegation the following season added to that the fact that there was little chance of Leigh going part time if they did come down, it would be daft to have a clear cut contract break. The chances are most had either options or break clauses and this probably also explains why McNally thinks he has a decent case against Leigh after been told he were surplus to requirements.

I would agree though there should be no need for a parachute payment but would be interested to see how it ties in with the funding they will get during the year. Given most parachute payments are given to protect infrastructure then it has to be questioned as I believe Leigh did not run a reserves last season so it can't be to do with that and really can only be to do with contracts which does seem to suggest that all contracts were not null and void. The thing is though if you overspend then you face the consequences, could we claim a parachute payment when we had to get players to take a pay cut when we failed to make the top 4? Not a chance it would be daft but its a very similar principal.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Emergency championship meeting
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:39 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:39 pm
Beaujangles
My post was based on the Larroyer case who fell on hard times when his HKR contract was deemed void on their relegation.Maybe the rule changed the year after,because of this outcry ?
Re: Emergency championship meeting
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by faxcar on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:54 pm
faxcar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Regarding Toulouse and the Challenge cup.
For last year I seem to remember reading, when they were asked about this Ralph Rimmer or Nigel Wood stated that every club who were members of the Rugby Football League had to take part in the CC.

The get out was.

Toulouse are not full members and are classed as "guests" and the RFL powers that be gave them special dispensation but it was not a practice that they would likely repeat, or some comments like that.

2018 comes along and groundhog day.
Re: Emergency championship meeting
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:51 pm
Posted by griff1998 on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:51 pm
griff1998
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Im not sure that is the case. I mean Leigh would have been stupid to let this happen as been the promoted team theres always the chance of relegation the following season added to that the fact that there was little chance of Leigh going part time if they did come down, it would be daft to have a clear cut contract break. The chances are most had either options or break clauses and this probably also explains why McNally thinks he has a decent case against Leigh after been told he were surplus to requirements.



RFL regs say the contracts are void on promotion or relegation.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

