Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:04 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:04 pm
Beaujangles
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 36
I'm assuming we are stuck with the awful newspaper concept again this season.As a compromise Fev produced a pocket sized issue for Â£1 on Sunday which i thought was a damn good idea and was probably self-financing.
Re: Programmes
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:57 pm
Posted by swifty62 on Wed Jan 17, 2018 2:57 pm
swifty62
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4749
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
to be fair, the newspaper version helps more see whats happening at the shay for fax and also helps sell more couriers. helps both parties.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: Programmes
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:02 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:02 pm
Beaujangles
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 36
swifty62 wrote:
to be fair, the newspaper version helps more see whats happening at the shay for fax and also helps sell more couriers. helps both parties.
I would concur if either/both of that was true but would dispute it myself.To the programme collecting fraternity the newspaper model has been held in absolute disdain for many years.

