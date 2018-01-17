|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
5th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
424
Joined:
Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pmPosts:
12752
|
1 S.Tomkins
2. Davies
3. Sarginson
4. Gildart
5. Burgess
6, Williams
7. Powell
8. Clubb
9. Leuluai
10. Flower
11. J.Tomkins
12. Farrell
13. O'Loughlin
15. Sutton
16. Nu'uausala
17. Tautai
19. Isa
20. Escare
22. Marshall
24. Shorrocks
26. Wells
27. Field
30. Hamlin
Very strong side which I'm sure most will be happy about. Only Bateman rested/missing. A bit surprised that Lockers is playing and Ganson isn't getting a run out. Would have liked to have given game time to either Forsyth or Higginson as well, as I can see one of them racking up quite a few games this season.
Marshall and Shorrocks are named in the squad for the Skolars game as well, so maybe not playing big minutes.
|
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:28 pm
|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
10th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 amPosts:
21454Location:
WIGAN
|
Grimmy wrote:
1 S.Tomkins
2. Davies
3. Sarginson
4. Gildart
5. Burgess
6, Williams
7. Powell
8. Clubb
9. Leuluai
10. Flower
11. J.Tomkins
12. Farrell
13. O'Loughlin
15. Sutton
16. Nu'uausala
17. Tautai
19. Isa
20. Escare
22. Marshall
24. Shorrocks
26. Wells
27. Field
30. Hamlin
Very strong side which I'm sure most will be happy about. Only Bateman rested/missing. A bit surprised that Lockers is playing and Ganson isn't getting a run out. Would have liked to have given game time to either Forsyth or Higginson as well, as I can see one of them racking up quite a few games this season.
Marshall and Shorrocks are named in the squad for the Skolars game as well, so maybe not playing big minutes.
I think the Shorrocks in the Skolars squad is Joe rather then Jake which is pleasing as it should mean a first team comeback for Jake Shorrocks. It’s been a real shame the injury problems he’s suffered over the last couple of years.
Any word on Bateman? I know he had an op on his hand after the World Cup so hopefully he’ll soon be right.
|
|
|
Posted by
Grimmy
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 3:50 pm
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
5th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
424
Joined:
Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pmPosts:
12752
|
NickyKiss wrote:
I think the Shorrocks in the Skolars squad is Joe rather then Jake which is pleasing as it should mean a first team comeback for Jake Shorrocks. It’s been a real shame the injury problems he’s suffered over the last couple of years.
Any word on Bateman? I know he had an op on his hand after the World Cup so hopefully he’ll soon be right.
Ahh good shout with Joe/Jake. I'm looking forward to seeing him play, he has gone pretty well for the first team when given the opportunity IMO. A season long loan might make sense for him this year, he could do with playing regularly at a good standard.
|
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Posted by
moto748
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:42 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
17th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pmPosts:
2638
|
Joe Shorrocks also looks a very good prospect from what I've seen of him; one for the future.
|
|
|
Posted by
Jukesays
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:24 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
16th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
592
Joined:
Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pmPosts:
5330Location:
Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
|
23 players there all of which are Top 1st team players
Add to that Bateman/Manfredi(Injury permitting)/Bretherton/Naverette/Forsyth/Ganson who would all be pushing for a start or 17/19 place this season that's a really good, versatile, balanced squad.
6/7/8 Youngsters who will also want to push for a couple of games this year.
Lets lay a marker down this Sunday - Go strong for 40/50 & change things last 30 or so.
|
|
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock
"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"
[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]
Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"
I thanked him and went on my Merry way!
RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
|
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:36 pm
|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
10th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 amPosts:
21454Location:
WIGAN
|
Grimmy wrote:
Ahh good shout with Joe/Jake. I'm looking forward to seeing him play, he has gone pretty well for the first team when given the opportunity IMO. A season long loan might make sense for him this year, he could do with playing regularly at a good standard.
It would seem he’s ahead of Ganson currently but maybe I’m reading too much in to these squads. I do wonder how far on in his development he would’ve been had it not been for injury. He seems like a halfback who can organise, pass and kick and that’s exactly what we’ve needed for a while.
A loan with a call back option could definitely be good for both parties. If he was at a high end championship club ready to step in to our side, I think that would work well.
|
|
|
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 5:39 pm
|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
10th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 amPosts:
21454Location:
WIGAN
|
Jukesays wrote:
23 players there all of which are Top 1st team players
Add to that Bateman/Manfredi(Injury permitting)/Bretherton/Naverette/Forsyth/Ganson who would all be pushing for a start or 17/19 place this season that's a really good, versatile, balanced squad.
6/7/8 Youngsters who will also want to push for a couple of games this year.
Lets lay a marker down this Sunday - Go strong for 40/50 & change things last 30 or so.
And to think I read a thread on the rugby fans page on Facebook last night from an opposition stating laughing at how ‘thin’ our squad looked!
The depth we have is our biggest asset imo. We may be lacking in a position or two quality wise but there’s some good players currently who’ll be out of our starting 17 on a weekly basis. If we can stay relatively injury free then we may finally see what competition for places can do.
|
|
|
Posted by
That Mon
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 09, 2007 8:42 am
Posts: 156
|
Maybe a pointer to the 25 who will be on the plane to Stdney
|
|
|
Posted by
Levrier
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:06 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
17th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
20
Joined:
Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 amPosts:
605
|
That Mon wrote:
Maybe a pointer to the 25 who will be on the plane to Stdney
Good to see that the combinations will get a run out together.
|
|
|
Posted by
Jukesays
on Wed Jan 17, 2018 7:49 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
16th / 76,460
Quiz Score:
592
Joined:
Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pmPosts:
5330Location:
Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
|
NickyKiss wrote:
And to think I read a thread on the rugby fans page on Facebook last night from an opposition stating laughing at how ‘thin’ our squad looked!
The depth we have is our biggest asset imo. We may be lacking in a position or two quality wise but there’s some good players currently who’ll be out of our starting 17 on a weekly basis. If we can stay relatively injury free then we may finally see what competition for places can do.
My only advice would be that I can't believe you would read those banter/facebook type pages. God there's some inane dross talked on those sites far worse than even here!
2 points
1/ as I alluded to on another thread, the club are investing long term in the youth. This is what puts credits in the bank, helps create strong squads and I say some don't give the credit to the club for these "signings". Because that's what they are, New signings. They progress, we improve contracts significantly just like going out and getting a new player.
2/ on the subject of quality. If GB were having a test series/ world cup end of this year how many of our starting 17 (im including Bateman for Isa in this scenario) would fancy their chances and have a shot or one eye at getting Into say a 25/26 man squad?
Of our 17 I would fancy say 12 to have some chance, 3 aren't eligible (Tommy, fpn, tautai) with only a couple having a lot to do (powell/joel).
Now I know some could argue clubb/flower would have a lot to do but I think they'd set it as an achievable target and with good full seasons could be I with a shout.
The rest are realistic IMO as they've either played previously or are on the right path (Davies for example).
That doesn't scream of there being a lack of quality to me?
|
|
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock
"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"
[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]
Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"
I thanked him and went on my Merry way!
RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, exiled Warrior, Google [Bot], Grimmy, JonnyBroad, Jukesays, MelbourneWarrior, NickyKiss, Pieman, tank123, That Mon, Ziggy Stardust and 159 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,677,249
|1,579
|76,460
|4,559
|SET