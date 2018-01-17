We will be live on Wigan Fan TV this evening to preview the London Skolars v Wigan XIII game. Joining us will be London Skolars general manager, Simon Fox.
You watch live from 7:30pm and join in the conservation at http://www.facebook.com/wiganrugbyfans
The episode will also be uploading after the show to http://www.wiganfantv.com and http://www.wiganrugbyfans.com
Last nights episode with Aussie journalist, Steve Mascord is now available to view on the above sites.
You watch live from 7:30pm and join in the conservation at http://www.facebook.com/wiganrugbyfans
The episode will also be uploading after the show to http://www.wiganfantv.com and http://www.wiganrugbyfans.com
Last nights episode with Aussie journalist, Steve Mascord is now available to view on the above sites.