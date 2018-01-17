WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Skolars v Wigan Preview on Wigan Fan TV

Skolars v Wigan Preview on Wigan Fan TV
Post Wed Jan 17, 2018 1:18 pm
Posted by wiganrugbyblog on Wed Jan 17, 2018 1:18 pm
wiganrugbyblog User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 49
We will be live on Wigan Fan TV this evening to preview the London Skolars v Wigan XIII game. Joining us will be London Skolars general manager, Simon Fox.

You watch live from 7:30pm and join in the conservation at http://www.facebook.com/wiganrugbyfans

The episode will also be uploading after the show to http://www.wiganfantv.com and http://www.wiganrugbyfans.com

Last nights episode with Aussie journalist, Steve Mascord is now available to view on the above sites.
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.

Check out match previews, reports and content at //www.wiganrugby.blog

