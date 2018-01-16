WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster players Hull friendly pre season derby

Posted by bonaire on Tue Jan 16, 2018 8:17 pm
A quick update on your players in the Hull/HKR pre season friendly.
A pleasing note was the performance of the two young props Ross Osbourne and Connor Scott.
Both played about 35 mins and looked fit and strong.
Jordan Lane had a good spell in the second half and looked a very good player for his age.
Jack Sanderson looked fit and fast on the wing and likely to start on your right wing given his performance
Jez Litten unfortunately was taken off after only 3 minutes with a head knock.
Liam Harris played well in a short 20 minute second half spell

