https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2018/01/1 ... ue-change/
Game switched to Albi apparently - no immediate reason given. (it's not even on their website yet!) Still, according to Toulouse, Albi is only 75 km away, and the train service is good!
Just how many quality stadia are there in Toulouse to select from? I seem to remember us having a game switched to another stadium in the city, a few years back?
A bit like the other overseas' team in the Championship, it looks like they can do what they like - having already opted out of the Challenge Cup, to focus on the Championship!
Game switched to Albi apparently - no immediate reason given. (it's not even on their website yet!) Still, according to Toulouse, Albi is only 75 km away, and the train service is good!
Just how many quality stadia are there in Toulouse to select from? I seem to remember us having a game switched to another stadium in the city, a few years back?
A bit like the other overseas' team in the Championship, it looks like they can do what they like - having already opted out of the Challenge Cup, to focus on the Championship!