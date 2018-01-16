|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Tomkins remains #1
Davies gets #2
Powell to #7
Clubb #8
Leulaui to #9
J Tomkins #11
Escare #20
I think it’s utterly ridiculous those numbers (minus Davies & Clubb). Powell to 7? Really?
Keeping S Tomkins in the #1 shirt when he just can’t do it anymore at FB?
J Tomkins in a starting SR shirt? He’s been a liability for a few seasons now!
RIP Leon Walker
Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895
|
|
Well time will tell wethr Powell at 7 will be what we think it might be.
Personally it beggars belief that someone with the rugby brain that Tomkins has - and with the loss of pace that he has - isn't in the halves where he can get his hands on the ball as often as possible.
I want to be wrong of course.
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:21 pm
Wane often says that the squad numbers mean very little.
Let’s hope he sticks to his word!
I’ve no issues with any of them other then an issue I’ve had for a couple of years. How is Joel Tomkins getting that 11 shirt in front of Bateman?! I can only presume Bateman wants 14 because if not that’s just strange.
Posted by
Pemps
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:29 pm
They're SQUAD numbers, that's all. Maybe they want Sam to remain at 1 because of all the shirts sold last year with his name and number on?? I don't know, just speculating.
I think we'll all be entitled to get our knickers in a twist when we're half a dozen games into the season and Sam is still at 1 with Powell at 7. Until then I'll keep my pitch fork in the shed.
king warrior wrote:
Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week
Got to say this is a top signing
Posted by
Pemps
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:41 pm
“Tommy Leuluai is named at Number 9 in his international position of hooker and Sean O’Loughlin is captaining the side at Number 13 giving Wigan the base of a highly-experienced and capable spine plus the excitement of George Williams in the halves, determined to show England and Wigan fans exactly what he is capable of after a frustrating six months.
“The other halfback position will be taken either by Sam Tomkins or Sam Powell and fullback by Sam Tomkins or Morgan Escaré (after he achieves full fitness) with those decisions being taken by Shaun Wane and his team as the season develops.
“Consequently, Sam Powell is named with the Number 7 shirt, having proven over years to be an invaluable organising member of the squad, but may spend time at hooker.
From that it would suggest that Sam will start the season at 1 and maybe move to 6 when Morgan is fully fit.
Posted by
NickyKiss
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:45 pm
Wane mentioned months ago that he’d like to use Escare off the bench so I get the sense we’ll be trialing that when we can with a mid game switch up of Escare to fullback, Sam in to the halves and Powell in to hooker.
If things don’t work out and Wane is willing to be flexible then great. He’s not got a great record and being overly flexible but then he’s not always had a lot of options.
Posted by
Grimmy
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:47 pm
Glad that Leuluai isn't listed at 7 at least, looks like they have at least accepted that wasn't working. Powell has shown promise at 7, and does have the skills to be our guiding halfback, arguably more so than S.Tomkins or Escare, but it's years since he has played there. I just look at how well Escare played prior to his injury and can't really comprehend us not playing him for the full 80. Teams were really struggling to deal with his pace and agility.
Pleased for Davies getting the 2 shirt, but gutted for Manfredi. Can't be easy losing the shirt through injury rather than performance, and not even being in a position to earn it back. Is this a signal that he may not return the same player?
Clubb over Nu'uasala well deserved. This sends out the right signal that the team will be picked on performance rather than reputation. Hope it gives Nu'uasala a kick up the backside. IMO this blows a hole in the whole 'Nu'uasala surrenders because Wane tells him to' argument.
Guessing Bateman didn't get 11 because he plans to leave for the NRL?
One that may fly under the radar - Bretherton has gone from 24 to 31 with Navarette, Wells and Hamlin all seemingly leapfrogging him.
Posted by
ChrisA
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 5:14 pm
Relying on Powell to resurrect our failing attack leaves feeling somewhat flat. I know he's a committed, 100% tackle anything kind of guy, but I want some genuine class in the halves and he just doesn't bring that, not even close.
Posted by
Wigg'n
on Tue Jan 16, 2018 5:18 pm
True, it took us a whole year to realise Leuluai wasn’t the answer at 7 and now he’s all of a sudden a 9, what optimism can we have that if things aren’t working after a couple of months the staff have the ability to fix it?
