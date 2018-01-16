WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mick Monas

Mick Monas
Post Tue Jan 16, 2018 3:53 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Tue Jan 16, 2018 3:53 pm
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1017
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/ ... -1-8961138

Always though there was a good coach in there somewhere, will be interested to see how he goes.

Always hoped he would get a gig back here as an assistant - but happy to have Henderson ahead of him as things stand.

Good appointment by Trin I think
Post Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:07 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Jan 16, 2018 4:07 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,458
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9309
I'm glad he hasn't come back. I don't like to see "jobs for the boys" especially when their period away from the club is usually limited to 0-a few years. Let him earn his stripes and prove his worth. Same goes for Briers for me.
Post Tue Jan 16, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Jan 16, 2018 5:47 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3927
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wires71 wrote:
I'm glad he hasn't come back. I don't like to see "jobs for the boys" especially when their period away from the club is usually limited to 0-a few years. Let him earn his stripes and prove his worth. Same goes for Briers for me.


I agree with this. All the time we have been giving Agar stick not many questioned Briers contribution to the cack we played last season. Said it before great player doesn’t automatically mean great coach, ask Cunningham for one.
Post Tue Jan 16, 2018 6:59 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Jan 16, 2018 6:59 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,458
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9309
karetaker wrote:
I agree with this. All the time we have been giving Agar stick not many questioned Briers contribution to the cack we played last season. Said it before great player doesn’t automatically mean great coach, ask Cunningham for one.


That's why I am relieved about Henderson joining.
