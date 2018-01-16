https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/ ... -1-8961138
Always though there was a good coach in there somewhere, will be interested to see how he goes.
Always hoped he would get a gig back here as an assistant - but happy to have Henderson ahead of him as things stand.
Good appointment by Trin I think
Always though there was a good coach in there somewhere, will be interested to see how he goes.
Always hoped he would get a gig back here as an assistant - but happy to have Henderson ahead of him as things stand.
Good appointment by Trin I think