Do you want a WTRLFAns Prediction League in 2018?

Poll runs till Tue Jan 30, 2018 2:47 am

Yes, I want to join in and I'm committed to making a donation of at least £5 to the chosen charity.
0
No votes
No, it's past its sell-by date, let it fade away.
0
No votes
I really want to have a go at running it to bring new ideas and enthusiasm (follow-up by pm) :)
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 0
Posted by coco the fullback on Tue Jan 16, 2018 2:47 am


So, here we are, on the cusp of a new season. Possibly the least predictable SL season ever... or is it?

Last year's competition was another closely fought contest with adelaide-giant.no9 and cheshirecat57 as joint champions and chissitt lifting the cup.

All participants showed great commitment throughout the season.
Once again I'd like to get at least 20 participants and aim for a minimum of £200 raised for chosen charity. Both KPIs were met last year, well done!

For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:

Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.

So:
Round 1 Fixtures
Warrington v Leeds
Hull FC v Huddersfield
Salford v Wigan
St Helens v Castleford
Hull KR v Wakefield
Widnes v Catalans

Just choose which team you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
Warrington
Huddersfield
Salford
St Helens
Wakefield
Widnes

Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.

Results
I'll post the points table each week.

Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.


There will be 6 fixtures per week in the normal season and 8 fixtures in the SL playoffs and qualifiers. The world club challenge, semis, grand final and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league.

There will also be a separate knockout cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds.
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP **************
2008 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 *** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 **** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors*********************************Chissitt********
2017 ****adelaide-giant.no9/cheshirecat57**************Chissitt********
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Tue Jan 16, 2018 7:28 am


Count me in
Posted by wrencat1873 on Tue Jan 16, 2018 7:40 am


I'm in and "happy" to be debt collector

