A few specials well worth a look.
1.Betfred doing a GF/LL/CC treble and have Wire at 150/1.
2.Betfred doing a Dream Team special...pick from a list of players in each position to make up the team....for eg, at fullback Ratchford is a very tempting 10/1.
3.Betfred doing 'take a punt' so amusing one off bets....like Wire to finish top 4 and beat Stains home and away...7/1 (love that one)
1.Betfred doing a GF/LL/CC treble and have Wire at 150/1.
2.Betfred doing a Dream Team special...pick from a list of players in each position to make up the team....for eg, at fullback Ratchford is a very tempting 10/1.
3.Betfred doing 'take a punt' so amusing one off bets....like Wire to finish top 4 and beat Stains home and away...7/1 (love that one)