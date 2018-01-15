WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Like a bet?..all things betting here...

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Like a bet?..all things betting here...

Post a reply
Like a bet?..all things betting here...
Post Mon Jan 15, 2018 9:26 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Jan 15, 2018 9:26 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 15th / 76,456
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9100
A few specials well worth a look.

1.Betfred doing a GF/LL/CC treble and have Wire at 150/1.

2.Betfred doing a Dream Team special...pick from a list of players in each position to make up the team....for eg, at fullback Ratchford is a very tempting 10/1.

3.Betfred doing 'take a punt' so amusing one off bets....like Wire to finish top 4 and beat Stains home and away...7/1 (love that one)
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CW8, Google Adsense [Bot], karetaker, moving on..., rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Yahoo [Bot] and 156 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,676,7081,19176,4564,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM