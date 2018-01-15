WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Feeling a bit let down over Sydney

Post Mon Jan 15, 2018 1:30 pm
Posted by Aboveusonlypie on Mon Jan 15, 2018 1:30 pm
Free-scoring winger
Just wondered if other season ticket holders felt like I do over this. I invest quite heavily in the club to the tune of 5 season tickets every year, which I am happy to do. We have great seats and the value, I believe, is good. But I feel a bit short changed this season. We paid the same price as last season for potentially one less game. I say potentially, because if we finish top 4 (or 9/10) then we will get 14 home games, but if we finish 5-8 (11/12) then we only get 13. In 2016 we had 15.

There is no way I can afford to go to Australia, it is just a non starter. But I feel justified in asking for the Salford away tickets in compensation, and I've written to Ian Lenagan to suggest this (I'm not expecting any reply).

A second point that I'm not happy about is sending the team to the other side of the world to play a home league game which disadvantages the team over the season because we are playing less home games, in effect than say Saints or Leeds. You don't see Leeds sending their fans to Sydney for a home game (or even worse - to Millwall!!!).

I usually support IL and I believe he is a good and responsible owner, but on this issue I can't get my head around any benefits for the club, who are effectively putting our players in the shop window again and also knackering them at the beginning of a long hard season.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

