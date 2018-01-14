WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly

Thought it was a good game today for a hit out, The best thing for me was Abdull performance, he could really be a good player for us this year, Connor just looks class, positive performance today imo,
Thought it was a good game today for a hit out, The best thing for me was Abdull performance, he could really be a good player for us this year, Connor just looks class, positive performance today imo,


Your right about Abdull but with a full squad where do you play him?
Connor in a different class.
Poor errors from Kick offs once again
Really pleased the the performance, if we could handle kick offs we would have won. Connor was the best player on the pitch, Rovers really struggled to handle him, scored two great try's and a hand in another, plus kicked a 40/20. What a talent.

Though the other two stand out where, Abdul and Hakim. Rest of the young players stood up well to a strong Rovers side.

Think Radford will be very happy, certainly a massive improvement on last year for the youngsters.

Really excited about this season and the future with the squad we have, what a great just the coaching staff are doing with the young players.
Miloudi looked to have a bit about him but his heads all over the place.
I didn;t go but good to hear we stood up well. Did connor sign a contract extension last year or was I dreaming it? If not we need to get him tied down long term. A real maverick but massively talented
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-10-26-c ... and-whites
Well to say we had our best 12 (Connor and Sneyd apart) players missing that was an excellent, if surprisingly close, result. And importantly just Litten with a knock. Radford will be very satisfied I reckon.
Thought so! Cheers

