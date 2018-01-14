Really pleased the the performance, if we could handle kick offs we would have won. Connor was the best player on the pitch, Rovers really struggled to handle him, scored two great try's and a hand in another, plus kicked a 40/20. What a talent.
Though the other two stand out where, Abdul and Hakim. Rest of the young players stood up well to a strong Rovers side.
Think Radford will be very happy, certainly a massive improvement on last year for the youngsters.
Really excited about this season and the future with the squad we have, what a great just the coaching staff are doing with the young players.