This Saturday (January20th) starting after 10, there will be a Rugby League Memorabilia/ Programme Fair in the Trevor Foster Lounge at Odsal. All rugby league fans are invited to attend what is always a very sociable affair. Admission is free.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, bigalf, cheshirecat57, cocker, dull nickname, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Fordy, got there, Horbury Cat, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, newgroundb4wakey, poplar cats alive, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, Trinity1315, vastman, Wakefield No 1, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 262 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,676,373
|1,972
|76,453
|4,559
|SET