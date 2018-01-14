WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing ...

Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 3:33 pm
Posted by smiffythebull on Sun Jan 14, 2018 3:33 pm
smiffythebull
John Kear is expecting a new signing to be announced within the next 2 week, one he says that will please the fans, Maybe Mossy ?
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:08 pm
Posted by mat on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:08 pm
mat
smiffythebull wrote:
John Kear is expecting a new signing to be announced within the next 2 week, one he says that will please the fans, Maybe Mossy ?


Talk about fans being happy with signing suggests someone we’ve heard of rather than unknown from World Cup. Dotting I’s And crossing t’s makes you think there’s visas involved. Hoping for sironen personally.
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by Pyrah123 on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:14 pm
Pyrah123
Talk about fans being happy with signing suggests someone we’ve heard of rather than unknown from World Cup. Dotting I’s And crossing t’s makes you think there’s visas involved. Hoping for sironen personally.

Unless he means we will be impressed with his accomplishments at international level?
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by TheBeast on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:18 pm
TheBeast
smiffythebull wrote:
John Kear is expecting a new signing to be announced within the next 2 week, one he says that will please the fans, Maybe Mossy ?


Whilst it would be fantastic I would be surprised, he played (and scored) for KR in the Hull derby this afternoon.
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:25 pm
Posted by martinwildbull on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:25 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
mat wrote:
Hoping for sironen personally.


this, primarily because of his go forward and offloading, but the fact that he has no problem getting his retalatiion in first is useful too. So not him!
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:26 pm
Posted by Pumpetypump on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:26 pm
Pumpetypump
100% League Network
Today's Hull derby attracted criticism for being both side's A team. Ergo Moss is an A team player and we can have him for nowt. Right?
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:30 pm
Posted by HamsterChops on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:30 pm
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Pumpetypump wrote:
Today's Hull derby attracted criticism for being both side's A team. Ergo Moss is an A team player and we can have him for nowt. Right?


It was in League Express not long ago that KR would be happy to release him from his contract if someone wanted him. I suspect they're paying him quite a bit and with him not being first choice for fullback or wings, they perhaps would like rid. I don't think the likelihood of us signing him is related to KR being willing to release him, more the fact that if he is being paid a decent amount, why would he want to take what would likely be a big pay cut to come to us? Unless someone offers near to what he's already on, he's better off sitting in the reserves or being loaned out to York and getting his nice fat pay cheque.

I don't think Moss is realistic and wish our fans would move on from it TBH. Sironen not having a club is more realistic, but I think that's probably just us all being very hopeful too.
Re: New Signing ...
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:49 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:49 pm
fun time frankie
Moss stated in the Hull daily mail last week he's decided to stay after interest from Australia so we all thought he was leaving but apparently not I for one am glad
