Pumpetypump wrote:
Today's Hull derby attracted criticism for being both side's A team. Ergo Moss is an A team player and we can have him for nowt. Right?
It was in League Express not long ago that KR would be happy to release him from his contract if someone wanted him. I suspect they're paying him quite a bit and with him not being first choice for fullback or wings, they perhaps would like rid. I don't think the likelihood of us signing him is related to KR being willing to release him, more the fact that if he is being paid a decent amount, why would he want to take what would likely be a big pay cut to come to us? Unless someone offers near to what he's already on, he's better off sitting in the reserves or being loaned out to York and getting his nice fat pay cheque.
I don't think Moss is realistic and wish our fans would move on from it TBH. Sironen not having a club is more realistic, but I think that's probably just us all being very hopeful too.