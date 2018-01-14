|
Tend to ignore what I read on the nutjob forum but this one made me laugh mor than most. We know Tigeraid on here as a bit of a trolling bufoon but he's surpassed himself here.
This is regards the setting up of an A team ans why it's ok for little clubs like us but Cas are far to many top players and it won't work for them and other 'big' clubs. It's not so much the point which actually applies to us as well in terms of it being competitive, it's the way it's made. A few good seasons and a cameo at Old Trafford and Wembley and they are up there with the 'Rhinos' - a team they have not come close to beating in an actual final!
I quoute....
'Wakey have bucked the trend here. When you read Chester's interview regarding setting up a reserve grade side it makes sense for them
(silly little club). They have 6 or 7 players who would be in the team (and not qualify for the academy) and the rest made up from the academy.
The negatives with having a reserve grade far outweigh the positives for clubs like us (huge SL club) and Rhino's though. Warrington and Hull FC have just recently pulled the plug on their reserves as well. Not enough fixtures, no meaningful competition, not enough teams participating. With only Wigan and now Wakey from SL involved it's a poor set-up"
Well lets hope you ride to the rescue and give it some crediblity, or won't Hetherington allow Powell the choice?
Tigerboy, we are not worthy
This threads going to end well, don't be obsessed with them like they are with us.
Up the Trin
Love this club
Love this City
Maffy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I've got to agree that tigerade can be embarrassing at times when trolling about wakey, with that in mind shouldn't your thread title be about him and not Cas who have nothing whatsoever to do with it and are the thoughts of him alone, though I'm sure somewhere along the line this season our club will no doubt upset you personally.
Doesn't bother me.
It's one posters opinion. As Maffy says most Cas supporters know they are on the up but have more improvement and need continued success to break the big team tag......but they are a lot closer than us.....so good for them.
We'd be better learning from them than carrying a chip about them being ahead of us.
I don't reckon Powell will look at us as easy beat little club. We were close last year. I think we'll beat them at least at home this year. Time will tell.
Seems to be a general trend of clueless Cas fans appearing of late, unfortunately even a small bit of success brings them out the clowns.
Far off the arrogance of the Leeds divs though, now that lot
There is also a small sub-group on there who are adamant that they are the true 2017 champions because they won the super league.
Just when he couldn't get any more stupid, he pulls that out of the bag.
I don't really care what any car fan has got to say, if they don't want a reserve structure then good for them. I'm glad we've now got one and hopefully more teams will start to bring one in too
Egg Banjo wrote:
I don't really care what any car fan has got to say, if they don't want a reserve structure then good for them. I'm glad we've now got one and hopefully more teams will start to bring one in too
I agree in general but when that poster comes on here pontificating like many Cas fans do but then scuttles back off to their closed litlle North Korean forum to hide then occationally I at least feel the need. As ever they operate a dual standard which has always been the thing that so intensley annoys me about that clubs fan base.
PopTart wrote:
Doesn't bother me.
It's one posters opinion. As Maffy says most Cas supporters know they are on the up but have more improvement and need continued success to break the big team tag......but they are a lot closer than us.....so good for them.
We'd be better learning from them than carrying a chip about them being ahead of us.
I don't reckon Powell will look at us as easy beat little club. We were close last year. I think we'll beat them at least at home this year. Time will tell.
As ever you miss the point - it's not an 'opinion' when it's expressd on a platform deliberately created to deny access to opposite opinion - that's the bit you never seem to get.
As for learning from Cas why the hell should we, it's not us with a chip on our shoulder as you typically and rather patronisingly put it. it's you and a few others on here who seem to worship the cult of Cas. Why do you even feel the need to explain what Powell thinks, that should be the real who cares.
Last edited by vastman
on Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:27 pm, edited 1 time in total.
