Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 9:31 am
Posted by casben on Sun Jan 14, 2018 9:31 am
casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Good signing for Featherstone!

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/featherstone/ex-england-international-gareth-hock-signs-for-featherstone-rovers-1-8956936

Apologies if this has been posted elsewhere I didn't think it belonged in Superleague in and outs!
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 9:40 am
Posted by Grimmy on Sun Jan 14, 2018 9:40 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
casben wrote:
Good signing for Featherstone!

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/featherstone/ex-england-international-gareth-hock-signs-for-featherstone-rovers-1-8956936

Apologies if this has been posted elsewhere I didn't think it belonged in Superleague in and outs!

So he left Leigh because he wanted to play Super League, then ends up signing for Fev less than a month before the season starts? Genius! Good signing for Fev if they can keep him focused
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:07 pm
Posted by JonB95 on Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:07 pm
JonB95 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
a wasted talent
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:20 pm
Posted by vastman on Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:20 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
JonB95 wrote:
a wasted talent


Just a waster.
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:41 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Jan 14, 2018 4:41 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
He could help Fev get into the middle 8’s, if that competition exists this year, who knows.
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:03 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:03 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
hmm fev sack griffin, then suddenly sign hock......

anyone would think they were trying to get a way to get griffin the sack! even though his coach was fine with him playing union

not a bad team for fev this season, ridyard and hock should go well
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:04 pm
Posted by The Chronicler of Chiswic on Sun Jan 14, 2018 6:04 pm
The Chronicler of Chiswic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
If (IF!) he behaves himself this could be a very good signing for Fev - a club I've always had a lot of time for.
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:09 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:09 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Fantastic signing for Fev! He would walk into a team of Wakefield’s calibre so Fev must be overjoyed

Kind Regards

King James
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:11 pm
Posted by GIANT DAZ on Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:11 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
I'll give it 6 months ......
Re: Hock Signs for Featherstone
Post Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:46 pm
Posted by The Chin's Back on Sun Jan 14, 2018 7:46 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
brearley84 wrote:
hmm fev sack griffin, then suddenly sign hock......

anyone would think they were trying to get a way to get griffin the sack! even though his coach was fine with him playing union


Just what I was thinking too :NAUGHTY:
