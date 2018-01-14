Good signing for Featherstone!
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/featherstone/ex-england-international-gareth-hock-signs-for-featherstone-rovers-1-8956936
Apologies if this has been posted elsewhere I didn't think it belonged in Superleague in and outs!
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/featherstone/ex-england-international-gareth-hock-signs-for-featherstone-rovers-1-8956936
Apologies if this has been posted elsewhere I didn't think it belonged in Superleague in and outs!