Fev friendly
Post Fri Jan 12, 2018 1:10 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Fri Jan 12, 2018 1:10 pm
https://scontent-amt2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/ ... e=5AF7B33C
No Murrell and no gametime for Douglas/Maher ? is Grady injured ?
Re: Fev friendly
Post Fri Jan 12, 2018 6:20 pm
Posted by interceptor on Fri Jan 12, 2018 6:20 pm
Its a message to quite a few that if you want a place you better show us you are capable and actually want it. They all know the options that are likely to be available . RM has to get the message home now not half way through the season.

