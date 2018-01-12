WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stanton Albert Signs For Widnes

Stanton Albert Signs For Widnes
Post Fri Jan 12, 2018 1:06 pm
Posted by Double Movement on Fri Jan 12, 2018 1:06 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
News has just broken that Stanton Albert has now also signed for Widnes>

See the BBC report: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/42662787
Re: Stanton Albert Signs For Widnes
Post Fri Jan 12, 2018 5:24 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Fri Jan 12, 2018 5:24 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
I hope they get relegated.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Stanton Albert Signs For Widnes
Post Fri Jan 12, 2018 6:07 pm
Posted by Moonshine on Fri Jan 12, 2018 6:07 pm
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Stand-Offish wrote:
I hope they get relegated.


What chance the Albert brothers appearing at the Keepmoat in 2019 then. Turn up for the books etc
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.
Re: Stanton Albert Signs For Widnes
Post Fri Jan 12, 2018 6:51 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Fri Jan 12, 2018 6:51 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network
Stand-Offish wrote:
I hope they get relegated.


Every chance you'll get your wish.

