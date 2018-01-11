WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Captain

Post a reply
Captain
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:25 pm
Posted by yorkshireone on Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:25 pm
yorkshireone User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jul 22, 2006 1:53 pm
Posts: 902
Forgive me if this as been posted but has there been any announcement on who the captain is for next season
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:37 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:37 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4319
Not heard anything as far as I know mate.
Re: Captain
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:49 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:49 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2794
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
CC said at fans forum they would decide captain at warm weather camp in Lanzarote.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, djcool, Five and last, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], JINJER, judge the jules, Kirmudgeonly, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, poplar cats alive, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, Trinity1315, vastman, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wilfenheimer, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, yorkshireone and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,675,7731,42976,4454,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM