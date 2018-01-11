Following on from an exchange earlier with our resident FC experts I wondered how others see the league panning out? Iv only kept a loose check on other teams signings and players leaving. Warrington straight away look very strong and Saints look solid.Wigan seem to have lost a few key players and on paper look weaker? Cas have signed players we let go?Salford have problems it seems? Widnes look very average.Wakey signed a few?FC lost a couple of big players but still have strong squad.Catalans won't be as bad again surely? I worry we after initial emotion of Superleague return may struggle?Leeds lost key lads.In short I reckon it's as open a competition it's ever been?