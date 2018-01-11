WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season ahead

Season ahead
Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:22 pm
craig hkr
Following on from an exchange earlier with our resident FC experts I wondered how others see the league panning out? Iv only kept a loose check on other teams signings and players leaving. Warrington straight away look very strong and Saints look solid.Wigan seem to have lost a few key players and on paper look weaker? Cas have signed players we let go?Salford have problems it seems? Widnes look very average.Wakey signed a few?FC lost a couple of big players but still have strong squad.Catalans won't be as bad again surely? I worry we after initial emotion of Superleague return may struggle?Leeds lost key lads.In short I reckon it's as open a competition it's ever been?
Re: Season ahead
Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:31 pm
DGM
Saints to win the GF
Leeds, Hull & Warrington top 4
Hull to win the cup (again)
Widnes v Rovers MPG
Rovers replaced by Toronto for 2019
Re: Season ahead
Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:46 pm
craig hkr
4 games to win the cup or 5:in our case is obviously the route of least resistance for silverware.With a nice draw could be won with only having to beat 2 or more probably 3 Superleague sides?
Re: Season ahead
Thu Jan 11, 2018 8:08 pm
fun time frankie
Nobody expects us to do anything judging by the predictions on the VT but I think we'll surprise a few to me we have a very balanced squad could do with a couple of additions but I'm quite happy when you think back to the season we went down our half back pairing one went awol the other never made it onto the pitch and we had to go with Blair and Marsh the majority of the time whereas now we have McGuire experience and Atkin who I like the look of with a few decent players who could drop into that role if needed
