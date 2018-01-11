WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RL merchandise/online shop

England RL merchandise/online shop
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:48 pm
Posted by Muggins on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:48 pm
Muggins
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig





Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 180
I think this is an area that needs improving. As far as I can see, there currently isn't an online shop that is functioning. There was for a while, but now the link has disappeared from the website and the link to the shop - http://www.rugby-league.com/england/england/shop - doesn't take you to one.

Compare this to:

Football: https://englandstore.thefa.com/
Cricket: http://store.ecb.co.uk/
Rugby union: http://www.englandrugbystore.com/stores/ers/en/

I'm not suggesting that RL should attempt to emulate the number of products available in the above three stores, but it would be nice to have at least a small range of merchandise available all the time. If nothing else than to have a presence online. Even if they only sold the shirt, car sticker, mug, that would be a start.
Re: England RL merchandise/online shop
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:56 pm
Posted by Muggins on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:56 pm
Muggins
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig





Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 180
No England fixtures either, apparently: www.rugby-league.com/england/fixtures

You'd think someone would find ten minutes just to add the three games against New Zealand.
Re: England RL merchandise/online shop
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:32 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:32 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member





Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4936
Forget about a shop, they couldn't even manage making sure the England shirt was on sale during the WC.

