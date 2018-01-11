I think this is an area that needs improving. As far as I can see, there currently isn't an online shop that is functioning. There was for a while, but now the link has disappeared from the website and the link to the shop - http://www.rugby-league.com/england/england/shop - doesn't take you to one.
Compare this to:
Football: https://englandstore.thefa.com/
Cricket: http://store.ecb.co.uk/
Rugby union: http://www.englandrugbystore.com/stores/ers/en/
I'm not suggesting that RL should attempt to emulate the number of products available in the above three stores, but it would be nice to have at least a small range of merchandise available all the time. If nothing else than to have a presence online. Even if they only sold the shirt, car sticker, mug, that would be a start.
