New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:19 pm
Posted by hooligan27 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:19 pm
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower
To be announced according to the twitter and facebook page

chances are its a fev prop
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:22 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:22 pm
Beaujangles
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 25
Darrell Griffin ?
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:38 pm
Posted by hooligan27 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:38 pm
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower
That's who am thinking. We need a prop he needs a club so would make sense
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:09 pm
Posted by DNAFax on Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:09 pm
DNAFax
Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Posts: 20
Dan Fleming - happy with that!
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:35 pm
Posted by interceptor on Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:35 pm
interceptor
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 136
Yes a good signing. Quite surprised with that one , well done.
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:36 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:36 pm
Beaujangles
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 25
Yes agreed seems a good fit all round.Welcome home Dan.
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 4:50 pm
Posted by prince abdula on Thu Jan 11, 2018 4:50 pm
prince abdula
[url][/url]good signing well pleased :BOW: welcome dan
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:20 pm
Posted by neilgreenwood on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:20 pm
neilgreenwood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Dec 04, 2009 3:18 pm
Posts: 827
Welcome home Dan.
fax untill i die
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:53 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:53 pm
Hudd-Shay
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Sounds good. Halifax lad,size, age and experience. A couple more signings and we're on't right hoss! Sportsman shuddersfield. Cross Bay, Vesper 3.8%. Mmm!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: New Signing
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:10 pm
Posted by faxcar on Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:10 pm
faxcar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2608
Good to have you at Fax Dan. :thumb:

