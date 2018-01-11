A get back together as chums thread surely must be allowed?
All we have to do is play nicely..
I notice in the Free Press that our Darren is pretty much saying that the Rovers are gonna do next to nowt in the January transfer window apart from what is in the pipeline.
No money!
What has this to do with the Dons?
Well we are Rovers light (lite to those across the pond) aren't we?
They stick to their budgets at Club Doncaster ... and once it is spent, only impending doom will elicit more funds.
All we have to do is play nicely..
I notice in the Free Press that our Darren is pretty much saying that the Rovers are gonna do next to nowt in the January transfer window apart from what is in the pipeline.
No money!
What has this to do with the Dons?
Well we are Rovers light (lite to those across the pond) aren't we?
They stick to their budgets at Club Doncaster ... and once it is spent, only impending doom will elicit more funds.