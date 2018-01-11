WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A get back together as chums thread.

A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:10 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:10 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 14th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17094
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
A get back together as chums thread surely must be allowed?
All we have to do is play nicely..

I notice in the Free Press that our Darren is pretty much saying that the Rovers are gonna do next to nowt in the January transfer window apart from what is in the pipeline.
No money!

What has this to do with the Dons?

Well we are Rovers light (lite to those across the pond) aren't we?

They stick to their budgets at Club Doncaster ... and once it is spent, only impending doom will elicit more funds.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:15 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:15 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 14th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17094
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Do you think it might be a good idea to have a round of how old we are,
It gives an added layer and might help to see how views are different with age.

Also your name or first name would help harmony.

I am Brian Smith aged 70
Otherwise know as Brian damaged.

One day I will be Brian dead!
No comment please!

I did note that one poster said he didn't know the name of any other poster.
I know quite a few.

I think if you know someone or their name or both ... you are very unlikely to insult them on here.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:31 pm
Posted by Tatty Feeld on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:31 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 178
Stand-Offish wrote:
A get back together as chums thread surely must be allowed?
All we have to do is play nicely..

I notice in the Free Press that our Darren is pretty much saying that the Rovers are gonna do next to nowt in the January transfer window apart from what is in the pipeline.
No money!

What has this to do with the Dons?

Well we are Rovers light (lite to those across the pond) aren't we?

They stick to their budgets at Club Doncaster ... and once it is spent, only impending doom will elicit more funds.

I have read this too S.O. and it also mentions the last time the Rovers did nothing in the transfer window they got relegated. But oh no you can't say anything about Club Doncaster and a lack of ambition or you get slated by the happy to plod on brigade. It is also noteworthy that the Free Press has nothing to say about the Dons,obviously nothing going on even though the the first friendly is only 10 days away. Whilst I'm on it's also worth mentioning the thread talking about playground behaviour on this forum when the very same person puts a question on asking CH whether he had turkey or goose for Christmas dinner.And we are the ones to be criticised!!!
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:40 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 14th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17094
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Noted.
But Jemmo is a moderator or has moderator powers.
So best to leave that one.
I have only just started this thread ... let's keep it going.

And your name is?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:47 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:47 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16634
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Tatty Feeld wrote:
I have read this too S.O. and it also mentions the last time the Rovers did nothing in the transfer window they got relegated. But oh no you can't say anything about Club Doncaster and a lack of ambition or you get slated by the happy to plod on brigade. It is also noteworthy that the Free Press has nothing to say about the Dons,obviously nothing going on even though the the first friendly is only 10 days away. Whilst I'm on it's also worth mentioning the thread talking about playground behaviour on this forum when the very same person puts a question on asking CH whether he had turkey or goose for Christmas dinner.And we are the ones to be criticised!!!


If you wish to discuss it you can PM me
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 2:02 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Thu Jan 11, 2018 2:02 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16634
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Stand-Offish wrote:
A get back together as chums thread surely must be allowed?
All we have to do is play nicely..

I notice in the Free Press that our Darren is pretty much saying that the Rovers are gonna do next to nowt in the January transfer window apart from what is in the pipeline.
No money!

What has this to do with the Dons?

Well we are Rovers light (lite to those across the pond) aren't we?

They stick to their budgets at Club Doncaster ... and once it is spent, only impending doom will elicit more funds.


My view of Club Doncaster is they won't overspend; i'd be surprised if there is any genuine investment into the club above what is received in revenue. The same goes for us, but with a lot less revenue (admittedly a lot less costs also) that doesn't amount to much. They want the clubs to improve and self sustain. The problem with that for both us and the Rovers is I don't know if gradual improvement yields gradual attendance rises. In fact i am pretty sure it doesn't. It took the Rovers 3 promotions in 5 years and the constant winning that went with that to get anywhere near a respectable crowd, and now relative to the sport and division they are in their crowds are poor again.

People of Doncaster want a team that wins 90% of games, plus promotions, for years before they'll think about looking, and even then they're probably already getting their fix at Leeds or Sheffield (or Castleford for RL).

Unless I had genuinely spare cash I was willing to write off I wouldn't put any money into the club cause you're never getting it back. It's the difference between treating sport like a business or a folly.
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 2:03 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Thu Jan 11, 2018 2:03 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16634
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Stand-Offish wrote:
Do you think it might be a good idea to have a round of how old we are,
It gives an added layer and might help to see how views are different with age.

Also your name or first name would help harmony.

I am Brian Smith aged 70
Otherwise know as Brian damaged.

One day I will be Brian dead!
No comment please!

I did note that one poster said he didn't know the name of any other poster.
I know quite a few.

I think if you know someone or their name or both ... you are very unlikely to insult them on here.


My name is Darryl, but more people know me as Jemmo since way before this internet malarkey.

I am 40 this year, which is odd cause I look about 26 right?
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:14 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Thu Jan 11, 2018 3:14 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 14th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17094
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Ever since I have known you you have.
Looked odd I mean ...
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 4:17 pm
Posted by Tatty Feeld on Thu Jan 11, 2018 4:17 pm
Tatty Feeld
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 178
Well it looks like I have been shown up as wrong and credit must go to Club Doncaster for once as the Rovers have paid out a six figure fee for Ben Whiteman who was previously on loan from Sheffield United.Be nice if such a sum were to be made available to the Dons.Maybe this is a topic that CH could comment on in tomorrows ITD in relation to the budgets made available.
Re: A get back together as chums thread.
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:30 pm
Posted by hally's hot air on Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:30 pm
hally's hot air
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 18th / 76,445
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 182
Stand-Offish wrote:
Do you think it might be a good idea to have a round of how old we are,
It gives an added layer and might help to see how views are different with age.

Also your name or first name would help harmony.

I am Brian Smith aged 70
Otherwise know as Brian damaged.

One day I will be Brian dead!
No comment please!

I did note that one poster said he didn't know the name of any other poster.
I know quite a few.

I think if you know someone or their name or both ... you are very unlikely to insult them on here.

Why is it I've just found your name out but still have the urge to insult you then? lol
