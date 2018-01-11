WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday

Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 11:06 am
Posted by zapperbull on Thu Jan 11, 2018 11:06 am
zapperbull
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 910
Location: Silsden
Can anyone tell me if we can pay at the Turnstiles for sundays Game @ Odasl :D
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 11:45 am
Posted by BullyBully13 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 11:45 am
BullyBully13
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2013 4:01 pm
Posts: 8
No you cant. No more cash turnstiles. You will have to get a ticket from the ticket office before the game. Not sure if you can buy online and print the tickets off (I received E-Tickets after id purchased them in store)
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 4:30 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 4:30 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3222
Location: Shipley, Bradford
You can buy them online from the Bulls website and they email you a ticket. I've come around a bit was initially annoyed at no cash turnstiles but this way you can buy your ticket through the week if you want at a cheaper cost and not have to travel to the stadium to get one if you don't want.
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:30 pm
Posted by HamsterChops on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:30 pm
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 3021
Location: No longer Bradford
So what if you don't have a smartphone? I am thinking of going Sunday and don't want to pay the extra fiver, but I'm going to need a physical ticket as I'm currently without smartphone thanks to an "accident". Anyone know if I go to the ticket office tomorrow, can I get a physical ticket, or is it not possible? I'm certainly not paying an extra fiver just because there isn't an option before the day.
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:42 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:42 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3222
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
So what if you don't have a smartphone? I am thinking of going Sunday and don't want to pay the extra fiver, but I'm going to need a physical ticket as I'm currently without smartphone thanks to an "accident". Anyone know if I go to the ticket office tomorrow, can I get a physical ticket, or is it not possible? I'm certainly not paying an extra fiver just because there isn't an option before the day.


This is why I've only come around a bit and not fully. I can't answer 100% but surely they will have physical tickets in the office for this reason? Just depends whether or not you can pay cash or have to use card.

I do think charging an extra fiver on the day is pretty wrong though.
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:43 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Thu Jan 11, 2018 5:43 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 595
Location: Rossendale
My old man picked our tickets up from the ticket office in advance for the Boxing Day game, so I See no reason why it wouldn't be the same for this one.
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:09 pm
Posted by mat on Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:09 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9190
Location: bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
So what if you don't have a smartphone? I am thinking of going Sunday and don't want to pay the extra fiver, but I'm going to need a physical ticket as I'm currently without smartphone thanks to an "accident". Anyone know if I go to the ticket office tomorrow, can I get a physical ticket, or is it not possible? I'm certainly not paying an extra fiver just because there isn't an option before the day.


you can still go in shop and get a physical ticket as normal. Afaik it only rises by a fiver on actual gameday and ticket office is open before game for any walkups. Not sure if this is going to be same once season starts. Can't see them not having cash tunstyles once season proper starts, Think its just a way of cutting costs for friendlies.
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 6:18 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3493
Location: Bradford
mat wrote:
you can still go in shop and get a physical ticket as normal. Afaik it only rises by a fiver on actual gameday and ticket office is open before game for any walkups. Not sure if this is going to be same once season starts. Can't see them not having cash tunstyles once season proper starts, Think its just a way of cutting costs for friendlies.


I'd like to get clarity on this point

There are occasions, quite a few, when I don't know for sure whether I can go to a game until the day. I certainly don't want to be penalised to the extent of £5 every time this happens
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:29 pm
Posted by rambull1967 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:29 pm
rambull1967
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 240
I think its called a season ticket.
Re: Sunday
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:41 pm
Posted by mat on Thu Jan 11, 2018 7:41 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9190
Location: bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
I'd like to get clarity on this point

There are occasions, quite a few, when I don't know for sure whether I can go to a game until the day. I certainly don't want to be penalised to the extent of £5 every time this happens


Remember Green bringing in the £5 extra on gameday season before last. Don't recall whether it was carried on last year under Chalmers as im on a season ticket. Looks like it going to be standard this year ( think a few other teams are doing it now too).

