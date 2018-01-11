|
Can anyone tell me if we can pay at the Turnstiles for sundays Game @ Odasl
Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2013 4:01 pm
Posts: 8
No you cant. No more cash turnstiles. You will have to get a ticket from the ticket office before the game. Not sure if you can buy online and print the tickets off (I received E-Tickets after id purchased them in store)
You can buy them online from the Bulls website and they email you a ticket. I've come around a bit was initially annoyed at no cash turnstiles but this way you can buy your ticket through the week if you want at a cheaper cost and not have to travel to the stadium to get one if you don't want.
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 3021
Location: No longer Bradford
So what if you don't have a smartphone? I am thinking of going Sunday and don't want to pay the extra fiver, but I'm going to need a physical ticket as I'm currently without smartphone thanks to an "accident". Anyone know if I go to the ticket office tomorrow, can I get a physical ticket, or is it not possible? I'm certainly not paying an extra fiver just because there isn't an option before the day.
|
HamsterChops wrote:
So what if you don't have a smartphone? I am thinking of going Sunday and don't want to pay the extra fiver, but I'm going to need a physical ticket as I'm currently without smartphone thanks to an "accident". Anyone know if I go to the ticket office tomorrow, can I get a physical ticket, or is it not possible? I'm certainly not paying an extra fiver just because there isn't an option before the day.
This is why I've only come around a bit and not fully. I can't answer 100% but surely they will have physical tickets in the office for this reason? Just depends whether or not you can pay cash or have to use card.
I do think charging an extra fiver on the day is pretty wrong though.
|
|
My old man picked our tickets up from the ticket office in advance for the Boxing Day game, so I See no reason why it wouldn't be the same for this one.
HamsterChops wrote:
So what if you don't have a smartphone? I am thinking of going Sunday and don't want to pay the extra fiver, but I'm going to need a physical ticket as I'm currently without smartphone thanks to an "accident". Anyone know if I go to the ticket office tomorrow, can I get a physical ticket, or is it not possible? I'm certainly not paying an extra fiver just because there isn't an option before the day.
you can still go in shop and get a physical ticket as normal. Afaik it only rises by a fiver on actual gameday and ticket office is open before game for any walkups. Not sure if this is going to be same once season starts. Can't see them not having cash tunstyles once season proper starts, Think its just a way of cutting costs for friendlies.
mat wrote:
you can still go in shop and get a physical ticket as normal. Afaik it only rises by a fiver on actual gameday and ticket office is open before game for any walkups. Not sure if this is going to be same once season starts. Can't see them not having cash tunstyles once season proper starts, Think its just a way of cutting costs for friendlies.
I'd like to get clarity on this point
There are occasions, quite a few, when I don't know for sure whether I can go to a game until the day. I certainly don't want to be penalised to the extent of £5 every time this happens
I think its called a season ticket.
paulwalker71 wrote:
I'd like to get clarity on this point
There are occasions, quite a few, when I don't know for sure whether I can go to a game until the day. I certainly don't want to be penalised to the extent of £5 every time this happens
Remember Green bringing in the £5 extra on gameday season before last. Don't recall whether it was carried on last year under Chalmers as im on a season ticket. Looks like it going to be standard this year ( think a few other teams are doing it now too).
