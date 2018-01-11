The players have been put through their paces at army camp this week. The club have posted photos and videos of them being put through their paces- they looked shattered doing the assault course!! Let’s hope it pays off as it did in 2013!
One thing that concenrned me was I couldn’t see Jerry in any of the photos. Hope the club lack of them capitalising on having “the best winger in the world” is just a marketing failure and not a sign of something else!
