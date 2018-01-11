WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Army camp

Army camp
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 8:20 am
jools on Thu Jan 11, 2018 8:20 am
The players have been put through their paces at army camp this week. The club have posted photos and videos of them being put through their paces- they looked shattered doing the assault course!! Let’s hope it pays off as it did in 2013!
One thing that concenrned me was I couldn’t see Jerry in any of the photos. Hope the club lack of them capitalising on having “the best winger in the world” is just a marketing failure and not a sign of something else!
Re: Army camp
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 12:29 pm
HuddsRL5 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 12:29 pm
There seemed a few faces I didn't recognise on the photos, anyone know if we have any trialists in?
Re: Army camp
Post Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:22 pm
brearley84 on Thu Jan 11, 2018 1:22 pm
good to see the lads working together! think sam wood was being sick!

nothing in the paper about the trip :roll:

sure we will see mcgillvary at the match on sunday, may even see him play against wakefield week after! but not sure he has been back from his hols that long
